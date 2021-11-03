Escape to "Clouds, Ice, and Bounty" at the National Gallery of Art

What of the lavish spreads of food on the table, dazzling in their variety of offerings? “Still Life with Peacock Pie” (1627) by Pieter Claesz is filled with detail, a credit to the sophisticated technique of the painter, as well as a celebration of the bountiful variety available in the Netherlands. The recipes for creating such specialty foods, in which the remainder of the fowl was then used as decoration, might cause a smile today. Yet this scene is not so simple. The luxury of the items represent the lands where the Dutch trading companies amassed great wealth. Not only through the oceanic slave trade, but goods were reaped from the industries fueled by slave-labor conditions in both the East and West.