Fall lecture, concert takes audiences to Italy

Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg

The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg will present ‘A Musical Journey to Italy’ on Oct. 21 at St. George’s Church.

Fredericksburg–Este Association is taking audiences on a journey this month with a pair of free programs spotlighting Italian musical compositions.

On Friday, Brooks Kuykendall will present “The Idea of Italy in Music History” at St. George’s Church in downtown Fredericksburg. Kuykendall is the music department chair at the University of Mary Washington. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments, with the lecture at 7 p.m.

According to Kuykendall, “The influence of Italy on music history is incalculable; the idea of Italy pervades the works of quite a range of composers. Sometimes they use it as a sort of ‘musical postcard,’ evoking a ‘wish you were here’ response.”

Then on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg will perform “A Musical Journey to Italy” at St. George’s Church. The concert will highlight European choral works with an emphasis on Italian composers.

The Chamber Chorale is directed by Joe Eveler, the choral director at Stafford High School. He was named the group’s permanent director in January. According to Eveler, “This concert allows us and the audience to enjoy music from across Europe, as we make our way, musically, to our destination.”

Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city, the Fredericksburg–Este Association, presents a fall lecture and a fall concert, focusing on Italian culture and musical compositions. For more information, email fredeste2015@gmail.com or visit fred-este.org or the group’s Facebook page.

—Staff reports

Brooks Kuykendall

Brooks Kuykendall will present “The Idea of Italy in Music History” on Friday.
Joe Eveler

Joe Eveler is the director of the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg.

—Staff reports

