FCCA photography show offers a look through 'Women's Eyes'

Matt DeZee, the Members’ Gallery coordinator at Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, had an idea for an exhibit back in 2020. The COVID onslaught and coordinating the moving parts took time.

“I usually put out notifications for galleries two months in advance. For this, I put it nine months in advance because I knew it would take a while for a group to get together and decide they wanted to do it,” he said.

DeZee’s idea was to have teams of five photographers each choose destinations and themes for themselves. The photographers would then set out to somehow illustrate their team’s theme or capture something interesting at the chosen destination.

In time, the groups did the work, and Fritzi Newton, Lee Cochrane, Norma Woodward, Penny A. Parrish and Sue Henderson—who came to call themselves “Women’s Eyes”—earned space in the exhibit at the center’s Members’ Gallery through Oct. 29.

Women’s Eyes chose Fredericksburg’s A. Smith Bowman Distillery as the place to start.

“They were willing to do a tour that day just for us,” Parrish said of the distillery staff. “It was a very open space and we figured it was local and a very interesting place that has all kinds of possibilities.”