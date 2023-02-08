In honor of Black History Month, the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts is celebrating the talents of several local Black artists.

Tronja Anglero is the vice president of the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts and also the curator of this month’s “Celebrating Black Artists.” She has been with the center for six years and has curated the exhibit for the past three years, including this one.

“I was looking for various styles in artwork represented by Black local artists,” Anglero said. “Some of the artists have symbolism, storytelling, portraits, landscapes and abstract all working with different material — exterior paint on wood, mixed media.”

Her collection of figurative paintings inspired by African masks and sculptures is also part of the exhibit. “They are full of culture, history and represent various spiritual beings, deities and ancestors.”

“If These Masks Could Talk” started many years ago during a visit to the Brooklyn Museum. “The largest collection of African masks and sculpture I had ever seen,” said Anglero, who was fascinated by the aesthetics, their use and what they represented. “I wanted to capture that in a contemporary fashion.”

Anglero, a graduate of the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., tells stories from the past, present and future through her art featuring underrepresented women. Some of her works will also be on display at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, when it reopens next month. “Seen: African American Artists of Fredericksburg Va.” will include her acrylic paintings “Daughters of the Dust” and “Rise of Eve.”

“Celebrating Black Artists” also features works by Sandra Davis, Cynthia Farrell Johnson, Carlos Moore, Kim Richards, Deborah Ware and Dolores Williams–Bumbrey.

“Her Precious Gift,” an oil on canvas by Fredericksburg artist Williams–Bumbrey, shows a tender moment between a mother and child both dressed in white. According to her artist’s statement: “I want my work to provide a temporary calmness and escape to the viewer in a world full of chaos. Before I paint, I always pray that my work will give individuals a sense of peaceful tranquility.”

“Here’s to Life” is also a showcase of love, depicting a mother sitting at the piano with her young daughter, as bright and colorful pink and purple hearts emanate from their fingertips. Cynthia Farrell Johnson, of Silver Spring, Md., counts Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence, Faith Ringgold and Vincent van Gogh among her role models.

“Celebrating Black Artists” is on display in the Members’ Gallery through Feb. 24. For more information, call 540/373-5646 or visit fccagallery.org.

—Gail Choochan