Folger Theatre's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' a sensational summer treat

A few years has passed since Shakespeare and the Folger Theatre have been together. A groovy staging of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” wrapped up just before the pandemic broke out, and since then, the company has produced the play “Nathan the Wise” over at Theater J. Now, it’s back to Shakespeare, specifically “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and what a wildly fun treat awaits audiences to this fan-favorite comedy involving young lovers, partying fairies and a merry band of wannabe actors.

With the Folger Shakespeare Library undergoing renovations, Folger Theatre has been on the road and has moved into the palatial National Building Museum, as part of its annual Summer Block Party. With “Midsummer” as its mainstage attraction, “The Playhouse”—this year’s theme—involves a variety of offerings from backstage tours and sword-fighting demonstrations to hip-hop Shakespeare and scavenger hunts. After passing through A Midsummer Forest, featuring an immersive collection of the play’s scenes from Joanna Robson’s pop-up book “A Knavish Lad,” theatergoers walk under a lighted marquee and hanging lights to reach the festival stage designed by Jim Hunter.

Under the bold direction of Victor Malana Maog, this is a “Midsummer” to remember. Tony Cisek's majestic two-story set—complemented by Yael Lubezky’s lighting design—shines brightly in the museum’s Great Hall, with its massive Corinthian columns towering above all the fairy high-jinks and romantic mayhem. Young Athenian lovers Hermia and Lysander have run off into the woods, with Hermia’s suitor Demetrius and a lovelorn Helena in hot pursuit, while a group of actors rehearse their play to present at the wedding of Theseus the Duke of Athens and Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons. Throw in a punkish Puck, a mischievous household fairy, into the mix and let the chaos begin.

The compact 90-minute show has reinvigorated this classic tale by taking some liberties, flipping the script here and there, and going for maximum impact with striking artistic choices. And the Bard’s words are also getting injected with some modern-day language. When fairy queen Titania spies the unloved Helena throwing herself at Demetrius, she reacts by saying “ew, girl, no.”

Folger’s “Midsummer” has assembled a stellar, all-around cast, who make the show feel fresh, fun and accessible. Jacob Ming-Trent is terrific as the scene-stealing Nick Bottom, who feels he can take on every role in the troupe’s production of “Pyramus and Thisbe.” Rotimi Agbabiaka (Theseus and Oberon) and Nubia M. Monks (Hippolyta and Titania) are a well-matched, enchanting pair as both rulers of Athens and the Fairy Kingdom; you can’t take your eyes off them. And the other “rude mechanicals,” John Floyd as Flute, Brit Herring as Snout, Sabrina Lynne Sawyer as Snug, Shinji Elspeth Oh as Starveling and John–Alexander Sakelos as Peter Quince are a delightful bubbling bunch.

Costume designer Olivera Gajic has outfitted the Athenians in contemporary casual wear, but goes for glam and neon colors in the fairy world. Titania is striking sight to behold in a chartreuse gown, with an epic train cascading from above; and Oberon is a vision in a long fuchsia corseted skirt and black heeled boots.

Not all is magical in the woods, though. The epic showdown among the young lovers is portrayed as a messy, overplayed brawl with shirts coming off and some MMA-inspired moves. Alexandra Beller’s choreography is beautiful at times, like in those tender moments between lovers, and other times, it feels a tad too calculated as you’re watching them trying to hit all their marks. And the museum’s cavernous setting, along with distracting outside noises, made “Midsummer” sometimes hard to hear.

Seeing Shakespeare performed at the National Building Museum, however, is quite the experience; funny enough Folger really just traded one set of massive columns at its Capitol Hill home for another. One theatergoer was so taken by how the lights danced among the Great Hall’s marble-looking columns that he shun theater etiquette and took a photo mid-performance (it was actually really pretty).

This latest version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” may have its imperfections, but it’s a highly entertaining romp, and it’s always refreshing to see a new take on a beloved classic.