Fredericksburg Area Museum reopens March 1

The Fredericksburg Area Museum, or FAM, is reopening after several months of renovation with exhibits that haven’t been on display for a while.

“What we do have that’s new is we have some objects that haven’t been seen in few years, as well as some portraits we haven’t had on display since 2008, so it’s been a while since anyone has been able to see them,” said museum spokeswoman Caroline Ford.

The museum, at 907 Princess Anne St., will be opening with regular hours between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays, after COVID-related closures in 2020 and 2021.

The first floor of the museum includes the slave auction block that once stood on Charles Street, along with photographs from the Civil War era, the civil rights movement and contemporary images.

Visitors will be able to see newly conserved portraits in Quarles Gallery on the museum’s second floor along with new objects in the exhibit “These Old Walls: A Town and Its Stories.”

The second floor also holds the baseball exhibit “Play Ball!” with its collection of rare baseball artifacts and FredNats baseball memorabilia.

The museum’s third floor houses a retrospective of St. George’s Episcopal Church, which recently celebrated its 300th anniversary.

Regular visitors to the museum might notice that some of the pieces are missing. One of the items is a 19th-century tobacco weight and the museum is OK with that, Ford said. The tobacco weight is at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

“They have a statewide initiative with museums all across Virginia to tell an all-encompassing story of Virginia’s physical and economic landscape, and of course, with tobacco being one of Virginia’s main exports for so long, a tobacco weight seemed fitting,” Ford said. “It’s an incredible honor that we’ve been chosen to represent our sector of Virginia and they see that our objects are well-suited to a representation of Virginia’s history and culture. That’s part of our mission. That’s exactly what we want people to take away. To have that item included over there speaks a lot to our collection and what we do.”

Visitors will also notice a difference upon entering the museum, which features a newly renovated entryway.

“People will find it more accessible and an easier place to gather information about Fredericksburg and really enhance the experience of being at the museum,” Ford said.

A revamped gift shop will also greet museum visitors where works from local artists will be on display and for sale.

The first featured artist will be print maker Pete Morelewicz from Print Jazz.

“We’re going to be selling his work in our newly renovated gift shop, which is right in our entryway in the admissions area, so we’ll have some of his prints.”

In addition to the exhibits old and new, the museum is bringing back its “Sounds of Summer” concert series, with 13 Friday concerts. The lineup will be announced soon.

“Hopefully it will be like the ‘Sounds of Summer’ people remember,” Ford said of the concert series held at Market Square.

With luck, the museum will be in a position to bring more to audiences than it has recently.

“Hopefully the worst of COVID is behind us and we’ll be doing a lot more educational and public programming in 2022, so people can really look forward to some updated events for all age groups and all audiences,” Ford said.

Folks at the museum are also thinking about the future, Ford said.

“We’re in the process of hiring a curator of African American history collections and that’s very exciting for us,” Ford said. “We’ve been working really hard on that initiative, so we’re pleased to say that come 2023 we’re going to be hosting an exhibit that’s going to be all local African American art. That’s going to be really exciting.”

General admission is $5. Admission is free for children under 10 and FAM members. The museum will reinstate its free Museum Mondays next week.

The museum will strive to maintain social distancing as people visit. Masks are recommended but not required.