The Fredericksburg Area Museum is set for its annual reopening with three new exhibits, with pieces ranging from casts of dinosaur footprints, Kiwanis memorabilia going back 100 years and bodies of work from 10 African American artists with deep local ties.

The exhibit, “SEEN: Viewing the Work of African American Artists in Fredericksburg, Va.,” upholds themes of women’s empowerment, educational equality and public art.

Curator Sarah Ernst said she put the exhibit together with an eye to bringing respect to the artists as well as their subjects.

“‘SEEN’ is recognizing the work that has been done by these artists, looking at their work and understanding their work,” Ernst said. “Some of the artists are dealing with making sure that the figures in their work are getting the recognition they deserve.”

Included in “SEEN” is a maquette — or a small, scale model — of a sculpture by Ayokunle Odeleye, who was mentored as a student at James Monroe High School by the late artist Johnny P. Johnson.

“He graduated from JM. I think he was a senior the year they fully integrated,” Ernst said of Odeleye, who has large-scale sculptures installed across the country. “He went on, at the bidding of Johnny Johnson, to focus on his art. He went on to have a very prolific, massively successful large public art career.”

Some of Johnson’s work also appears in the exhibit. The beloved artist, who was also a humanitarian and philanthropist, died Nov. 5 at the age of 86.

“Johnny Johnson’s work in this exhibit highlights how attuned he was to those he created for, those he taught and the community he nurtured as a local art icon,” Ernst said. “We have pieces that was made for shared contemplative spaces, to be enjoyed by many, as well as some pieces he created for people that he knew and loved.”

Works by Palmer Hayden grace the exhibit as well. Hayden worked in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration, a program that put people to work in the depths of the Great Depression.

“Palmer Hayden is a man who was born in Widewater, Va. In 1890, and he like many artists, had to do lots of things until he could work full time as an artist which happened to him later in life,” Ernst said. “He won an award. Went to Paris with the money. Worked there for several years and came back and worked with the Easel Division of the WPA. He went on to be a well-known Harlem Renaissance painter.”

“SEEN” also features works by Tronja Anglero, Delores Bumbrey, Alex Harvell, Harambe 360, Janette Holland, Rondall James and Javonne Kirby.

Ernst promises that everyone will find something to their liking in the exhibit, which includes everything from textiles and paintings to sculptures and photographs.

“This is a group of really, really talented amazing people and all of them have a certain percent of advocacy in their lives that trickles into their work, so being able to see them all together and getting this recognition is really the most exciting thing for me,” Ernst said. “I think the message is recognizing the work of these artists and looking at them and celebrating. I promise that it’s beautiful and it’s engaging. I think the work is varied and I think there’s something for everyone.”

“Kiwanis: Building Through Service” exhibit will celebrate the local Kiwanis Club’s 100 years of service to Fredericksburg.

“It’s a timeline mostly told through awards and newspaper articles about all of the achievements they’ve made over the last 100 years, and the ways that they have helped to community,” said museum spokeswoman Caroline Ford.

Artifacts at the “STOMP:FXBC” will take visitors 12 million years back with casts of dinosaur footprints ranging from the size of a piece of printer paper to the size of a car door. The casts in the exhibit were taken from the only known Cretaceous period dinosaur footprints in Virginia. Visitors can follow and make their own dinosaur tracks, and add stamps to a Paleontology Passport in the newest interactive displays.

“The dinosaur exhibit is going to have different activities for families, mostly targeted for children,” Ford said.