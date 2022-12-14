Fredericksburg Ballet Centre celebrates 25 years of 'The Nutcracker'

Fredericksburg Ballet Centre’s performance of “The Nutcracker” is returning this weekend for its 25th anniversary performance. That’s a quarter century of delighting locals with glittery costumes, dances featuring students of all ages and touching so many in the region with the holiday spirit.

FBC owner and director Jennifer Cleaton said in her 25th year of putting on the full-length ballet locally, 175 performers will grace the stage for “the longest running 'Nutcracker' performance in the area” and an afternoon of the traditional scenes, sets, costumes and dances that are so familiar.

“It’s a family tradition for so many,” she said about viewing the ballet. “And for some, like me, the Nutcracker family is the beginning of the holiday season.”

One of those Fredericksburg families is local realtor Sarah Connell and her parents and children.

“I can’t imagine what Christmas would be like for us without being involved,” she said.

Connell began at FBC as a 3-year-old in the late 1980s. Her first distinct memory of the show was when she was 6 and performing as a bon-bon, with a costume of green, pink and red stripes. When she took on the lead role of Clara in the ‘90s, her father Thomas Worman was cast as her character’s father in the production, too. It’s a role he’s had ever since.

Her children became involved, and though they no longer dance ballet, are still active with FBC and the production.

“It was really special, having three generations onstage,” she said.

She and her husband will be play partygoers during the first act this year. And as is tradition, her father will return to the stage in his perennial role.

“He’s been the main dad in ‘The Nutcracker’ for years,” she said. “He’s a home builder by day, and a serious businessman, but on the stage, he just lights up. It’ so cool to see.”

Cleaton said it’s a generational tradition for many locals. This year’s Snow Queen began in the show as a 4-year-old. And Cleaton’s own daughter is also involved. She was a student, taught at the school, and will eventually take over the business. “She grew up in ‘The Nutcracker,’" Cleaton noted.

But the tradition isn’t just for performers. The ballet is a holiday custom for families in the area, many of whom return every year. Cleaton has even seen viewers who tour the country going to “Nutcracker” productions in each state.

The show centers around a girl named Clara, who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. It has a long history and is a tradition in many communities around the U.S. during the Christmas season. Whole families come out to watch their children perform, and it’s an accessible introduction to classical music and dance for many young people. It’s also very festive.

“The Nutcracker” began in the mid-1800s, when the Russian Imperial Ballet transformed the classic Christmas story into a two-act dance, and commissioned Tchaikovsky to compose the score. Recent articles have pointed out that the New York City Ballet—the standard for American “Nutcracker” productions—performs the full ballet almost 50 times each year, and that though it’s an old-world play, “The Nutcracker” speaks particularly to Americans. According to a 2010 PBS special on the show, “ ‘The Nutcracker’ is now a ritual in plenty of U.S. cities … and is integral to the season of goodwill that runs from Thanksgiving to the New Year.”

It’s also a huge production to put on. When Cleaton began, her “Nutcracker” had 70 performers. Now, they start around Thanksgiving rehearsing and each year inch closer to 200 dancers.

And, she pointed out, ‘We don’t do it halfway.”

Though it’s a traditional piece, it’s not the same show from FBC every year. They create new costumes and choreography so it’s not only a new challenge for students each season, but for her longtime teachers, costumers and choreographers—some of whom have been with Cleaton for the full 25 years. For example, candies play a more major role in the second act than in other productions and this year, she said the “coffee dance” is getting a revision.

FBC will be performing twice, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in the James Monroe High School Auditorium. The space seats 1,000 and Cleaton is expecting to see a full house: “People love the tradition and community is wanting to come back.”