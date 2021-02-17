Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts' new exhibit celebrates Black artists

She is a warrior, a woman who knew the old ways before modernization took over the world. “She” is the subject of “Whisper,” a painting by Tronja Anglero in the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts’ first “Celebrating Black Artists” exhibit.
The show, located in FCCA’s Members’ Gallery, was curated by Anglero, who has spent almost 15 years in the local art scene and has an eye for striking works that tell a story. It runs through the end of the month.
Also on display are original works by painters Deborah Ware, Teddy Harris and Kristopher Patterson, and photographers Teddy Hunter and Odell Smith.
“After setting up the show, I was struck by two aspects: first, I could readily see the art as a clear reflection of the unique perspective and culture of the Black artists, and second, the pieces were created by very talented individuals,” said Matt DeZee, coordinator for the Members’ Gallery.
Ware’s work features a woman amid swirling pinks, while Patterson captures the strength of Barack Obama in grayscale. Harris’ portrait is done entirely in the red color spectrum. Smith’s photo features the heavy colors of sunset. And Hunter’s photography shows solemn graduates looking off-camera with poignancy and depth.
Anglero chose each for the show. She has been a member of FCCA for three years but has been painting in the Fredericksburg area for 14. Her love of art started young and was inspired by her fashion designer mother. After majoring in fashion design and illustration in college, she worked in that industry for many years. And that background informs her work today. She focuses on figurative painting with attention to color and pattern. But she’s not a realist, “My girls like a lot like fashion. They’re stylized.”
It’s a poignant spot to display these works, too. FCCA is housed in the historic Silversmith House, built in 1785, located along the Rappahannock River in downtown Fredericksburg. In 1862, more than 10,000 enslaved people crossed that river to freedom when Federal troops occupied Stafford County during the Civil War, according to Fredericksburg’s Trail to Freedom project.
The gallery there is open, and people can view works virtually if they prefer.
FCCA reopened after a three-month pandemic-related shutdown with reduced capacity and hours. The building, which hosts two galleries, is now open four days per week and is limiting the number of guests to 10 at a time. They have also created virtual tours for both of FCCA’s two galleries, which are updated each month.
DeZee said following state guidelines, they require visitors to wear face coverings, and practice cautionary health-safety procedures, such as wiping down common surfaces after each guest visits.
He began managing the Members’ Gallery in 2019 and the more he observed, he realized they could afford more inclusive assortment of art types by structuring what is shown each month. Now, specific months are focused on different art types or themes, hence February being the gallery’s first show of Black artists.
They hope to continue that. DeZee said it’s been a popular show.
For the first Black artists exhibit, Anglero said she wanted to find a little bit of everything the region has to show. She found that like her, many of the artists were interested in figure studies, and in the interaction of color on a canvas. She said many of these artists don’t typically show publicly, so catching them here is a rare experience.
As she moves to planning for next year’s February show, she expects more types of media and artistic styles will emerge since the first one is under their belt.
“I want people to realize we have many gifted Black artists, who contribute to the Fredericksburg area art community in a major way,” DeZee said.