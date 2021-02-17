Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts' new exhibit celebrates Black artists

She is a warrior, a woman who knew the old ways before modernization took over the world. “She” is the subject of “Whisper,” a painting by Tronja Anglero in the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts’ first “Celebrating Black Artists” exhibit.

The show, located in FCCA’s Members’ Gallery, was curated by Anglero, who has spent almost 15 years in the local art scene and has an eye for striking works that tell a story. It runs through the end of the month.

Also on display are original works by painters Deborah Ware, Teddy Harris and Kristopher Patterson, and photographers Teddy Hunter and Odell Smith.

“After setting up the show, I was struck by two aspects: first, I could readily see the art as a clear reflection of the unique perspective and culture of the Black artists, and second, the pieces were created by very talented individuals,” said Matt DeZee, coordinator for the Members’ Gallery.

Ware’s work features a woman amid swirling pinks, while Patterson captures the strength of Barack Obama in grayscale. Harris’ portrait is done entirely in the red color spectrum. Smith’s photo features the heavy colors of sunset. And Hunter’s photography shows solemn graduates looking off-camera with poignancy and depth.