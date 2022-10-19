Fredericksburg Symphony takes on Mahler’s 'Titan' at season opener

Kevin Bartram said he and the Fredericksburg Symphony will strive to paint pictures of color, layers and nuance with music that is “touching, exciting and profound” in its second season premiere.

Bartram, the orchestra’s music director, will conduct Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture” and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 “Titan” at the Lifepoint Auditorium, this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“Shostakovich’s ‘Festive Overture’ is relatively short and it’s flashy and technical, but it’s really exciting,” Bartram said. “The Mahler Symphony is very well known and it’s very difficult. It’s like the ‘Mona Lisa.’ It’s one of the greatest pieces of music ever written.”

“They’ll hear a full symphony orchestra of professional, top-drawer group of musicians performing top-drawer music,” Bartram said of people who attend Friday’s performance. “The whole concert is a masterworks concert. All the pieces we’re performing are by great composers.”

Guest conductor Brian Balmages will lead the orchestra in “Through Waterless Places,” a piece he composed. The performance will mark Balmages’ first time in front of an orchestra conducting his piece.

Bartram said he hopes people who come to the concert walk away with the same feeling that can be had by reading a great book or looking at great paintings or sculptures.

“It’s like going to an art gallery standing in front of a great piece of art and just getting what you get from the artist,” Bartram said. “We will present in real time these three pieces, and all three are simply masterfully written. If the orchestra plays it well enough, and I think we will, the audience will come away with a recreation of those great masterworks.”

Bartram said the 75-piece orchestra, with musicians from across the region including, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Charlottesville, Richmond, the District of Columbia and Maryland, is up to the task of bringing the music to life.

“We’ll try to present the music with as much emotion as we can,” said Bartram, who also teaches orchestra at James Monroe High School and Walker Grant Middle School. “These musicians are phenomenal and whether we know it or not, it’s a source of pride for Fredericksburg to have something of this stature in our midst.”

In days leading to the concert, Balmages will rehearse and conduct some of his original pieces with students from Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Prince William and Fauquier counties. Many of those students will attend the concert.

It is not often that student musicians get the opportunity to interact and perform with a composer conducting his own music.

“I’m so proud that the symphony is dedicated to music education and getting Mr. Balmages into the schools,” Bartram said of bringing the composer to the students through its education initiative.

The orchestra will perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” on Dec. 2. A Valentine’s special, “Romantic Classics,” will be on Feb. 17 and the orchestra will finish the season with “Symphony at the Cinema: Great Film Scores” on May 19.