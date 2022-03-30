From Shakespeare to rock: Stage Door presents coming-of-age musical 'Spring Awakening'

After presenting Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” earlier this month, Stage Door Productions makes a quick return to the stage with the coming-of-age rock musical “Spring Awakening.”

The show opens at 8 p.m. tonight with performances through April 10. Showtimes are 8 p.m. for Thursday through Saturday performances and 3 p.m. for Sunday matinees.

This Broadway heavy-hitter, which won eight Tonys, features a book and lyrics by Steven Sater and a gorgeous score by Duncan Sheik. Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and Skylar Astin starred in the original 2006 Broadway production.

“Directing ‘Spring Awakening’ has been one of my biggest honors. This show has held such an incredible place in my soul since I was first introduced to its music in college. The music gave a voice and words to what I couldn’t express within my own life, and I connected with it deeply,” according to director Amy Beach, artistic director for Stage Door Productions.

The musical, based on the 1891 German play “Spring Awakening” by Frank Wedekind, explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood. This production is for mature audiences, with its discussions about abuse, sexual abuse, suicide and abortion.

“During the rehearsal process, the cast and I have had many conversations on topics of consent, abuse, safety, suicide and other hard topics. By having these conversations with each other, we have been able to provide a safe space for these conversations and tough topics,” Beach said.

Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door. VIP on-stage seating is $35 online and $40 at door. Theatergoers are asked to wear a mask if not vaccinated and whilst not eating or drinking.

For more information and tickets, visit stagedoorproductions.org or onthestage.tickets/show/stage-door-productions-inc/spring-awakening-30291/

