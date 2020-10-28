"Girlhood! (It's Complicated)" opens at National Museum of American History

Most stunning is a red evening dress from 2019. Isabella Aiukli Cornell, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, used this prom dress to draw attention to systemic violence and abuse faced by indigenous women. The red color she chose is symbolic in solidarity for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.

Throughout the exhibit are short biographical interactives, which feature girls who have spoken up, challenged expectations and been on the frontline of social changes. “A Girl’s Life (Breaking Barriers)” spotlights an Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes. She was a member of the “Magnificent Seven,” who took home the gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Unlike many museums which request silence when walking through, this exhibit encourages conversation about the people and the ideas behind these objects. At the very end of the exhibit, there is an area where visitors are invited to use social media to answer several questions posed at the exit using @amhistorymuseum and #GirlhoodHistory.

The museum has many thousands of objects to display and over the duration of the exhibit, some items will be switched out or replace others that might be more sensitive to lighting (like the fragile flapper dress).