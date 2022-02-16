Glass works at Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery inspire wonder

Glass is a most contradictory media, delicate and strong. Easily shattered, glass objects have survived for centuries. Used for fine jewelry in beads and brooches, glass is practical for everyday housewares like glasses and dishes. The most ordinary use, glass windows to let daylight into homes and offices, becomes a revered form of art in stained glass windows for churches.

While the forms and shapes that glass artwork can take are endless, you don’t have to be a 19th-century wealthy traveler to Venice, or travel around the world in the 21st century, to experience its wonders in artworks. The Smithsonian Institution now offers that chance with two new exhibits.

Rich with history, “Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano,” on display through May 8 at the Smithsonian American Art Museum intersperses paintings, watercolors and prints with glass treasures to reveal the influence of 19th-century Venice crafts in American art.

Artists, along with tourists and collectors, were attracted to this city of water, light and beauty amidst the booming decades of the Murano glass industry. Paintings by John Singer Sargent and James McNeill Whistler, who lead the list of American artists who visited Venice, surround the display cases of glass works from the decorative arts industries.

Venice is a city on water, so no surprise that along with paintings of the canals and water carriers, that there are glass works with googly-eyed sea creatures. They steal the show in works like “Fish and Eel Vase” (attributed to Vitttorio Zanetti ca. 1890), “Vase with Dolphins and Flowers” (ca. 1880s–90s, Attributed to Compagnia di Venezia e Murano (CVM), manufacturer) and “Vase with Dolphin and Serpent” (ca. 1870s–90s, Venice and Murano Glass and Mosaic Company Ltd. (Salviati & Co.)

Archeologists will delight in a selection of glass bowls, cups and flasks from the Roman Empire and Mediterranean from the 1st century B.C.E. through 4th century C.E. “Ancient Roman-Style Striped Glass Bowl” (ca. 1875–80) Venice and Murano Glass and Mosaic Company Ltd. (Salviati & Co.) is one of a selection of 19th-century reproductions.

Sargent’s “Venetian Glassworkers” (ca. 1880–82, oil on canvas) connects the art on the wall with the art in the display cases. “A Venetian Woman” (1882) is his life-size portrait of a beadworker, holding bundles of what would be one of Venice’s chief exports in the 19th century to a worldwide market.

One American painter would use glass in his work. Maurice Brazil Prendergast used glass and ceramic mosaic tiles to translate one of his watercolors into “Fiesta Grand Canal, Venice” (ca. 1899).

Some of these pieces were tourist mementos, others for collectors and art dealers. Each piece holds a story. If the great paintings of this romantic time and place are like novels, these glass works are poetry.

Looming large and presiding over this gallery of treasures is Irving Ramsay Wiles’ oil portrait of a collector, “John Gellatly” (1930–32). Nearby is a quirky personal object: “Miniature Diorama of John Gellatly Collection” (ca. 1924–29) by Ralph Seymour made from fragments of “an exquisite old bottle of fifteenth-century iridescent glass broken beyond repair” and placed on a tiny carved desk. A souvenir for a passionate collector perhaps, but one belonging to a man whose donation of 1,600 works after his death in 1931 remains intact among SAAM’s collections as an important survey of 19th-century Venetian glass.

Fast forward to the 21st century. Unlike an exhibit dedicated to the work of one artist or one theme or even with the limitations of glass as a medium, every piece in “New Glass Now,” on display through March 6 at the Renwick Gallery, shows that anything is possible. The exhibit of 50 global contemporary artists from 23 countries, in a range of objects, installations, videos and performances, challenge the very notion of what variety there is within the vital and versatile medium of glass.

There are variations on a theme, such as Martino Gamper for J. & L. Lobmeyr’s “Neo” Tumblers (2016) in which gilded classic crystal double whiskey tumblers have been polished, sandblasted, painted and gilded to create a new set.

There are works that combine the possibilities of current technology like James Akers’ “The Wild One,” an unruly assemblage, with neon lights and hacked circuit-bent toys, guaranteed to lights up all the senses.

“The Chief Herdsman and His Cattle” (2018) is more traditional. James Magagula, one of the head glassblowers at Ngwenya Glass in eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), used recycled glass to relate folklore in replicating a herd of cattle, a symbol of wealth in southern Africa.

The exhibit is filled with humor. Erwin Wurm’s “Mutter” (2017) is a hot-water bottle on legs. Jochen Holz’s playful and mishapened “Penguin” Jugs (2017) are pretty silly.

There are works with a message. “Globalized” (2015) by Argentinian Andrea da Ponte is a globe of images of historical maps on blown glass, which show how their expansionist relationship with geography and the planet often strains a more finite reality. “Meat Chandelier” (2018), Venetian chandeliers re-created with sculpted cuts of meat in place of frilly flowers, is feminist artist Deborah Czeresko’s response to the themes of traditional male-dominated glassblowing shops.

Works extend beyond their physical space by use of light projections to create meditative moments like Bohyun Yoon’s “Family II” (2018). A spinning mass of cast glass projects the profile of his wife and child on a gallery wall, thus blending the mystery of the media with the theme of family connections.

Whether viewed as souvenirs and treasures from the past or an expressive form for conversations about contemporary culture, these works inspire wonder. The two exhibits, a double treat that is a delight for all ages, can be summed up in one word: Wow!