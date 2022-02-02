Healing through art: UMW Galleries bring focus to African American visual arts

Through the months of February and March, the University of Mary Washington Galleries is showing selections from the The Petrucci Family Foundation’s Collection of African American Art. The renowned work is not usually seen outside of New York or major galleries, said Ashe Laughlin.
The visiting assistant professor of painting and drawing, who curated the show, also said the exhibit—titled “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves”—highlights our need for healing through outlets that were not available to us during the height of the pandemic, especially in light of the collective trauma to the world of the past two years.
The exhibit is on show now and runs through March 24 and is free and open to the public.
“The objective is healing through art,” Laughlin said. “The African American community has been scarred so frequently, for so long, and again in the last number of years.” This exhibit creates a space that encourages reflection, healing and regrouping through the lens of Black American history and its preservation.
But bringing this exhibit to campus was also a way to get students involved with curation.
Recently, he took about 20 students to the National Gallery in Washington, D.C. Walking through the 13th to 15th century rooms, one of his African American students remarked that no one looked like her in the paintings—a span of the best of hundreds of years of art.
“It’s a powerful thing to see yourself represented in art,” Laughlin said. “We take for granted that African Americans are not represented often or enough.”
He knew about the collection, whose mission is to bring focus to African American visual arts and their essential place in the history and discourses surrounding American art, and began an application to use its pieces a year ago, with input from students and faculty. In particular, he brought together a group of African American studio art students to look through the collection and select the work that resonated with them.
The group exhibit of modern and contemporary works from The Petrucci Family Foundation’s Collection stretches across two galleries, and features artists such as Faith Ringgold, Jacob Lawrence, Theaster Gates, Kara Walker, Sonya Clark and more.
Included is a large canvas by painter Ronald Jackson called “She Sang a Song No One Would Hear.” Completed in 2019, it features a woman against a patterned background with her eyes, nose and mouth peeking out from a mask of a contrasting pattern. Laughlin called it “so poignant.”
Jackson is local to Fredericksburg, having moved here during his military career. His work tells the story of people from the past—not specific figures, but nameless imaginings who would have migrated out of the Deep South in the early 20th century.
His upbringing in Arkansas contributed to this interest, as did watching quilters growing up. The patterns in his work both explain and obscure narratives, prompting the viewer to fill in the story for themselves.
“I invite viewers to collaborate with the work by contributing their imagination to add narrative,” Jackson said. “For them to grant this person they don’t know humanity and give them a story.”
The title of the painting plays into that, giving the viewer a place to start.
While local, he hasn’t shown in the Fredericksburg region in a decade, and this is a rare opportunity to see his work in a gallery here. This June, he’ll have a show in Baltimore at Galerie Myrtis.
Faith Ringgold’s “As Free and Independent States” juxtaposes the creative differences between American giants Thomas Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. The former wrote from his Monticello, while the latter wrote from a jail cell.
The exhibit features work in different mediums. Natalie Erin Brown’s “Value Pyramid” comprises wood burnings that show the comparative value society places on different skin tones.
“I hope it’s a cathartic experience,” Laughlin said about the exhibit. “We are very lucky to host this work, of prominent African American artists who show internationally.”
He said in the future, UMW’s galleries are hoping to generate new avenues for inclusion. This focus has been evident, he said, in recent exhibits that are more representative of the makeup of the student body and faculty, showing diverse points of view.
That includes “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves,” which is an opportunity to acknowledge tensions and consider the need to preserve African American histories.