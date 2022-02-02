Healing through art: UMW Galleries bring focus to African American visual arts

Through the months of February and March, the University of Mary Washington Galleries is showing selections from the The Petrucci Family Foundation’s Collection of African American Art. The renowned work is not usually seen outside of New York or major galleries, said Ashe Laughlin.

The visiting assistant professor of painting and drawing, who curated the show, also said the exhibit—titled “Healing Through the Preservation of Our Histories and Our Selves”—highlights our need for healing through outlets that were not available to us during the height of the pandemic, especially in light of the collective trauma to the world of the past two years.

The exhibit is on show now and runs through March 24 and is free and open to the public.

“The objective is healing through art,” Laughlin said. “The African American community has been scarred so frequently, for so long, and again in the last number of years.” This exhibit creates a space that encourages reflection, healing and regrouping through the lens of Black American history and its preservation.

But bringing this exhibit to campus was also a way to get students involved with curation.