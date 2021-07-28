Heartwarming 'Grumpy Old Men' makes its regional debut at Riverside Center

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts’ production of “Grumpy Old Men” is a salve for pandemic-weary audiences. It’s got a lot of laughs, but it’s got heart, too. That’s according to co-lead Jim Lawson who plays Max Gustafson in the musical.
He and co-lead John Hollinger, who plays fellow grumpy old man John Gustafson, began performing July 21. The show runs through Sept. 5 and is the first regional performance of the “Grumpy Old Men” musical—and the first performance of it after theaters reopened following COVID-19 shutdowns.
The musical follows the plot of the 1993 movie starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann–Margret. Max and John are two aging neighbors who have feuded for most of their lives. Their new across-the-street neighbor invigorates their feud and they face off as romantic rivals—until their one-upmanship finally resolves their long-standing differences. The stage adaptation captures the lovably grumpy characters through humor, music and lyrics and an affectionate depiction of the small town it’s set in.
“Grumpy Old Men” premiered three years ago at the renowned Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.
Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director for Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, was in the audience.
“I thought, we have to do this at Riverside,” he said. “It’s a perfect show for our audience. And furthermore, during that production I knew who would play the leads.”
As soon as the musical became available for regional theaters to perform, he called Hollinger and Lawson, veterans of the Riverside stage who also happen to be old friends. They’ve acted together many times, and their real-life friendship fuels the relationship between the characters, he said.
Along with returning Lawson to the stage, Hollinger said he’s excited to work with director Penny Ayn Maas, musical director Carson Eubank, and talented supporting cast and singers, including Sheri Hayden and Alona Orofino.
Not only are these two longtime local actors involved, A’Hearn has worked with the book writer Dan Remmes and composer Neil Berg of the musical to streamline the performance.
During the pandemic, Berg and Remmes had time to contemplate the script and score, which they began working on 15 years ago. But after watching the Maine shows and the West Coast premiere at California’s La Miranda Theatre, they took audience feedback into consideration and realized small changes were needed to enhance the show. They sat down with the script and score and saw where people laughed, and where they didn’t; they saw what worked and what fell flat. Berg calls these “minor, major changes.” The addition of a line of dialogue or upping the tempo of a score can affect the whole piece.
So, when Berg learned the show would be performed in Virginia—and that the run would coincide with a trip he was making this summer for his son’s travel baseball team—he reached out. And A’Hearn keyed him and Remmes into the rehearsals. They were able to offer changes, which include timing the reveal of why the main characters have been feuding, the nature of the relationship between their children, a lyric update changing “TV” to “Netflix” and the set-change music.
“It’s perhaps just a line or two, but it has a huge impact,” Berg said.
Local audiences will be getting the best possible version of the show.
Remmes said he grew up watching musicals and was inspired by shows like “My Fair Lady” to create an “old-fashioned musical.” Like in the classic, there is an ensemble cast that builds out the sound and the atmosphere of the small-town setting.
“It’s an entertaining night at the theater in a way you don’t see much anymore,” he said. “But it’s new and of that style.”
To offer just that, A’Hearn shuffled Riverside’s schedule to bring “Grumpy Old Men” to audiences as soon as possible.
“It’s a great summer musical,” he said. “Coming back from COVID, we need laughter, good music and a little nostalgia.”
The dinner theater returned from its pandemic shutdown in June with a production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” A’Hearn said he was thrilled to see a crowd of 2,000 turn out to see the show. They previously planned to put on bluegrass musical “Bright Star” next, but moved it back to accommodate “Grumpy Old Men.”
Being back onstage has been “a simple joy,” A’Hearn said. “Those are the things you missed the most, simply being around a piano together and learning new lines.”
The theater will be back to full capacity for the new musical and A’Hearn said they simply ask those not vaccinated to wear a mask for their protection and the protection of others.
For Lawson, “This show is like coming home. It’s obviously based on the movie, but it’s certainly a musical with its own merit and has lots of comedy. It’s little deeper and more sincere. This isn’t just a remake.”
According to A’Hearn, audiences will walk out “feeling great about life again.”