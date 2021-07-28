Heartwarming 'Grumpy Old Men' makes its regional debut at Riverside Center

As soon as the musical became available for regional theaters to perform, he called Hollinger and Lawson, veterans of the Riverside stage who also happen to be old friends. They’ve acted together many times, and their real-life friendship fuels the relationship between the characters, he said.

Along with returning Lawson to the stage, Hollinger said he’s excited to work with director Penny Ayn Maas, musical director Carson Eubank, and talented supporting cast and singers, including Sheri Hayden and Alona Orofino.

Not only are these two longtime local actors involved, A’Hearn has worked with the book writer Dan Remmes and composer Neil Berg of the musical to streamline the performance.

During the pandemic, Berg and Remmes had time to contemplate the script and score, which they began working on 15 years ago. But after watching the Maine shows and the West Coast premiere at California’s La Miranda Theatre, they took audience feedback into consideration and realized small changes were needed to enhance the show. They sat down with the script and score and saw where people laughed, and where they didn’t; they saw what worked and what fell flat. Berg calls these “minor, major changes.” The addition of a line of dialogue or upping the tempo of a score can affect the whole piece.