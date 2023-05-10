Stage Door is serving up a slice of southern comfort with its production of “Steel Magnolias.” This is the last weekend to catch the heartwarming comedy about a tight-knit group of friends, with performances at the Allstate Community Theater in downtown Fredericksburg.

“Steel Magnolias,” by playwright Robert Harling, follows the lives of an eclectic group of women who frequent Truvy’s beauty parlor in a small town in Louisiana.

The production marks the directorial début of Kitt Murphy, who is a member of the board of Stage Door Productions. “This show has — yes, it is cliché — heart and soul. Whether you are male or female, one can relate to the play. Laughter, heartbreak, and an understanding that life has a way of giving and taking,” said Murphy.

The Stage Door cast includes Mary Ann Buckley as Truvy Jones, Cylie Robinson as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, Anne Kight Lloyd as Clairee Belcher, Echo Bartholomew as Shelby Eatenton, Susan Ingrebretsen as M’lynn Eatenton, and Stacey Martin as Ouiser Boudreaux.

“Seeing it come alive on stage with these talented actresses has been amazing to watch. I knew I didn’t want the characters to be caricatures of the South, so they all have put their own ‘heart and soul’ into these characters,” Murphy said.

Performances will be held at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee, at Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline Street. Admission is $20 online per person and $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit stagedoorproductions.org.