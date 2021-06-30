"Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" takes a sharp look at nation's history

“Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle,” at The Phillips Collection through Sept. 19, is revolutionary.

In “We Declare Ourselves Independent!” (Panel 6 of Jacob Lawrence’s series “Struggle: From the History of the American People”), a farmer is between a rake and a revolutionary musket as he struggles to bear the burden of a wagon of hay, a symbol of the struggle to defend the bountiful free land. The image is paired with the final words of the Declaration of Independence, “...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honour—4 July 1776.”

This is one of 30 panels in the series that starts with Patrick Henry’s galvanizing speech to the Virginia Convention in Richmond in March 23, 1775, “... is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?” The final panel, “Wagon West,” using the words from a utopian pamphlet, employs the wagon as a symbol to take up the reins of the struggle on the trail for the promise of a fresh start in the American West.

Lawrence began research at the New York Public Library in 1949 on, in his words, “the struggles of a people to create a nation and their attempt to build a democracy.” In 1954 with the Supreme Court ruling to end racial segregation in public schools, he began to paint this series, which he completed in 1956.