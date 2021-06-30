"Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" takes a sharp look at nation's history

“Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle,” at The Phillips Collection through Sept. 19, is revolutionary.
In “We Declare Ourselves Independent!” (Panel 6 of Jacob Lawrence’s series “Struggle: From the History of the American People”), a farmer is between a rake and a revolutionary musket as he struggles to bear the burden of a wagon of hay, a symbol of the struggle to defend the bountiful free land. The image is paired with the final words of the Declaration of Independence, “...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honour—4 July 1776.”
This is one of 30 panels in the series that starts with Patrick Henry’s galvanizing speech to the Virginia Convention in Richmond in March 23, 1775, “... is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?” The final panel, “Wagon West,” using the words from a utopian pamphlet, employs the wagon as a symbol to take up the reins of the struggle on the trail for the promise of a fresh start in the American West.
Lawrence began research at the New York Public Library in 1949 on, in his words, “the struggles of a people to create a nation and their attempt to build a democracy.” In 1954 with the Supreme Court ruling to end racial segregation in public schools, he began to paint this series, which he completed in 1956.
While he worked in a pivotal moment in civil rights history in America, Lawrence’s vision of the struggle was not as two sides, winners versus losers, but rather of a shared experience of continuous striving of all the American people for freedom. Marginalized people, enslaved persons, Native Americans and early immigrants are represented, sometimes in themed panels and sometimes in the shadows.
Each of the 30 12-by-16-inch panels is captioned with words from speeches and the U.S. Constitution, with slogans or with songs. Each illustrates a significant shared event in the American history of struggles.
The paintings invite a new way of chronicling the history about America’s founding.
Rather than highlighting the historic figures we know from the history books, Lawrence focuses on the multitudes who fought the battle.
Lawrence reimagines Emanuel Leutze’s famed work “Washington Crossing the Delaware.” Panel 10 depicts nameless men in three small crowded boats being tossed in winter waters who would go on to win the battle.
“And a Woman Mans a Cannon” (Panel 12) centers on Margaret Corbin, who filled the post of firing a cannon when her husband was killed in the Battle of Fort Washington in New York on Nov. 16, 1776. Side note: She would not be acknowledged in any war monument until over 200 years later.
In Panel 15, inscribed “CREATION,” Lawrence uses the opening words of the preamble of the Constitution, “We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility …” (Sept. 17, 1787). An image of Howard Chandler Christy’s painting “Scene at the Signing of the Constitution of the United States” (1940) presents a striking contrast. Rather than a group picture of a formal ceremony, Lawrence’s creation with a gray and black curtain as backdrop with crossed swords, relates the exhausted mood after months of struggles among the delegates.
Long ago, ancient Greek writers declared, “Painting is inarticulate poetry and poetry articulate painting.” They noted that while epic poetry tells of the past, painting shows the moment as happening now. The best historians were deemed to be those who could vividly recreate characters in narration. As a history painter, with a style he called “dynamic cubism,” Lawrence’s presentation of struggles is that, epic poems in paint, to experience as the present moment for “all the people.”
While Lawrence depicted past history, he was part of modern history in the Harlem Renaissance in the 20th century. Derrick Adams’ installation “Jacob’s Ladder” (2019) references the Biblical vision of Jacob in Genesis. An imaginary study, with Lawrence’s armchair, faces a ladder rising to Adam’s portrait of the artist. A spinning vinyl record plays static noise in a room papered with photographs of his life.
The Phillips Collection is noted for its Jacob Lawrence’s “Migration Series” (1940–41) always on view. This exhibit, on display until Sept. 19, presents a rare opportunity to see both his works together.
Sheila Wickouski, a former Fredericksburg resident, is a freelance reviewer for The Free Lance–Star.