Kennedy Center hosts Lunar New Year Celebration, with winter lanterns and programs celebrating Chinese and Korean arts and culture

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts invites all to experience a fantastic journey through cultures and captivating illuminated creations at its 2022 Winter Lantern Festival and Lunar New Year Celebration—the perfect offering for the quiet post-holiday times.

Winter Lantern Exhibit

The Kennedy Center’s REACH campus provides the ideal venue for the walk-through exhibit of 100 fascinating lanterns comprising 10,000 LED lights. The campus features an innovative sloping landscape, a river view and the trailblazing architecture of buildings that emerge from the grounds, which are works of art in themselves. Throughout the celebration, one structure’s façade will serve as a screen for projected images of iconic scenes and elements from Chinese and Korean cultures.

The “lanterns” in this exhibit are, in fact, colorful and translucent sculptures handcrafted by Chinese artisans and lit from within to celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Tiger. The whimsical creations are displayed in six enchanting outdoor installations: the Butterfly Garden, Flaming Lagoon, Coral Reef, Panda Grove, Mushroom Forest and Flower Path.