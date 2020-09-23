Kennedy Center kicks off 'On Stage at the Opera House' series with Fleming, Williams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kennedy Center is presenting ‘A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams’ at 8 p.m. Saturday. As part of its new “On Stage at the Opera House” series, Fleming and Williams will perform before an invited audience of 40 on a reconfigured stage.

“A Time to Sing”—the D.C. arts venue’s first in-person performance since March—will also feature a new song written specially for the concert by Tony nominee Andrew Lippa. Livestreaming tickets can be purchased for $15 at kennedy-center.org.

Upcoming concerts include Musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 2; Jazz Gallery All-Stars on Oct. 8; Dover Quartet and the Escher Quartet on Oct. 20; and Musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 30. Tickets for in-person and livestreaming are available for these performances.