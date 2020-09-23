 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kennedy Center kicks off 'On Stage at the Opera House' series with Fleming, Williams
0 comments
editor's pick

Kennedy Center kicks off 'On Stage at the Opera House' series with Fleming, Williams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kennedy Center is presenting ‘A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams’ at 8 p.m. Saturday. As part of its new “On Stage at the Opera House” series, Fleming and Williams will perform before an invited audience of 40 on a reconfigured stage.

“A Time to Sing”—the D.C. arts venue’s first in-person performance since March—will also feature a new song written specially for the concert by Tony nominee Andrew Lippa. Livestreaming tickets can be purchased for $15 at kennedy-center.org.

Upcoming concerts include Musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 2; Jazz Gallery All-Stars on Oct. 8; Dover Quartet and the Escher Quartet on Oct. 20; and Musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 30. Tickets for in-person and livestreaming are available for these performances.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert