In the gallery this month at LibertyTown Arts Workshop is “All That I Adore.” The national, juried exhibition showcases artists’ points of views on things they love and adore—from animals and nature to people and architecture—through a variety of mediums. “All That I Adore” is on display until Feb. 26 at 916 Liberty St., Fredericksburg. For more information, call 540/371-7255 or visit libertytownarts.com.