LOW Players presents the touching classic 'Foxfire'

The latest production from the Lake of the Woods Players, “Foxfire” was a Tony-winning Broadway play in 1983 for Jessica Tandy as best actress, a role she reprised for a Hallmark movie in 1987. LOW Players director Barbara Cochran has been involved in two previous productions of “Foxfire.”

“The first time we did it was in 1986 or 87 with the Springfield Community Theater,” said Cochran. “My husband produced it and I set dressed it. The second time we did it was with Stage Door Productions here in Fredericksburg in 2009. My husband directed and I set dressed. I always wanted to direct this show, so I submitted it for consideration, and they accepted, so I have been directing this show. It’s really a show that stuck with us.”

The plot centers around the Nations family and the matriarch widow Annie, who lives in a remote cabin in the Appalachian community of Rabun, Georgia. She clings to the memory of her deceased husband, Hector, who is a real presence and a leading character in the play. Her son, Dillard, is an aspiring country singer and “Foxfire” includes a concert scene featuring Dillard singing with a live band onstage.

The part of Annie Nations is played by Judi Laganga, who had to learn the distinct accent of her character.

“Judi, as Annie, has done quite a bit of research,” said Cochran. “She’s searched on YouTube for dialects and has done quite a bit of homework. She sounds like she just stepped down from the mountains.”

Wilson Johnson plays Hector Nations. Johnson is a Georgia native and brings his native accent to his part. Dillard Nations is played by Jeff Kyer, who also had to learn the dialect.

“It’s funny when you hear Jeff speaking. He kind of clicks into a country-boy dialect without even realizing it,” said Cochran. “It’s popped up in his job—he works for the Post Office.”

In addition to speaking with a rural Georgia accent, Kyer had to learn a few fundamental guitar skills to portray his character and play the concert scene.

“Dillard is a guitarist with his band, and Jeff does not play guitar,” said Cochran. “We got the actor who played Dillard in the 2009 production to come and teach Jeff a few chords so he could play along with the band and at least play the chords so it looks like he knows what he’s doing, and he’s doing remarkably well.”

The sets for “Foxfire” provide an additional touch of realism to the production. A log cabin was constructed and the set includes real trees.

A major challenge for the cast of “Foxfire” is the jump in time between scenes. Annie and Hector go from the present day ages of 79 (and 81 if Hector had lived) to their past selves at ages 16 and 18.

“You see Annie at 16, you see Hector at 18, you see Dillard at 16,” said Cochran. “Annie and Hector have to do this without changing costumes or adding any kind of aging makeup, just with their bodies, their posture, their voices, they have to ‘young up.’ So Annie being 79 years old has to go back in time to age 16 with just her voice and her body and Hector has to do the same.”

Other cast members include Tim Carlson as Prince Carpenter (a developer trying to convince Annie to sell the family land so he can build luxury vacation homes); Mallori Wilkinson as Holly Burrell (the girl next door); and Lee Frame as the country doctor.

“I’ve heard many times from both cast and other people it is a beautifully written story and certainly one that is not going to leave you as you walk out the door,” said Cochran.