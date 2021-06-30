Madeline Sayet's solo show 'Where We Belong' soars

In 1735, Mahomet Weyonomon traveled across the seas to England from Connecticut, seeking justice for the unfair treatment of his people.
Like the Mohegan chief, Madeline Sayet took the same path for a different purpose; but unlike Mahomet, who died of smallpox before presenting his case, the Mohegan playwright found an audience to hear her words.
“Where We Belong,” now streaming through July 11, is a thought-provoking work that débuted at Shakespeare’s Globe as part of the Border Crossings’ ORIGINS Festival in 2019. The filmed piece is produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, in association with the Folger Shakespeare Library.
The 80-minute autobiographical solo performance moves along beautifully, with tight direction by Mei Ann Teo and minimalist staging by Hao Bai, as Sayet explores her heritage, language, colonialism and Shakespeare. Her love for the Bard started at an early age, finding refuge in his words—a language she doesn’t have to fear losing, she says. Sayet later pursued a Ph.D. in Shakespeare in England, at the time of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. This is when the play actually begins as a border control officer at the Stockholm airport asks how she would vote herself. “Border queues always feel like waiting in line to get in trouble,” she says. “Do you belong? Who decides?”
A gifted storyteller and actress, Sayet conveys her passion for preserving her heritage and promoting Native theater, and her pain over the treatment of indigenous peoples. A segment about a visit to the British Museum is particularly heart-breaking. During a meeting with an academic for her thoughts on the Native American exhibit, she learns of the existence of thousands of human remains—some sitting in unlabeled boxes at the museum—unable to “go home.”
The play is Sayet’s story, but she brings to light the stories of those who came before her: Nansonnan, one of the last traditional chiefs of the Piscataway (on whose land Washington sits on); Chief Uncas, who chose peace over fighting and aligned with the colonists; Samson Occum, a Christian minister who sailed to England to raise funds for a school for Native Americans in Connecticut, only to be betrayed, with the money instead being used to start a school on stolen land in New Hampshire (It’s now Dartmouth).
Even her own family members, her mother and her great-aunt, both great medicine women, are part of this narrative. Her recollections of exchanges with her mother bring touches of humor (especially the confusion over her Mohegan name and alternative choices), some relatable mother–daughter moments, and perspective into Sayet’s work.
Sayet’s Mohegan name is Acokayis, which means Blackbird, and “Where We Belong” truly soars in this heartfelt and eye-opening production.