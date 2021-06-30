Madeline Sayet's solo show 'Where We Belong' soars

In 1735, Mahomet Weyonomon traveled across the seas to England from Connecticut, seeking justice for the unfair treatment of his people.

Like the Mohegan chief, Madeline Sayet took the same path for a different purpose; but unlike Mahomet, who died of smallpox before presenting his case, the Mohegan playwright found an audience to hear her words.

“Where We Belong,” now streaming through July 11, is a thought-provoking work that débuted at Shakespeare’s Globe as part of the Border Crossings’ ORIGINS Festival in 2019. The filmed piece is produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, in association with the Folger Shakespeare Library.

The 80-minute autobiographical solo performance moves along beautifully, with tight direction by Mei Ann Teo and minimalist staging by Hao Bai, as Sayet explores her heritage, language, colonialism and Shakespeare. Her love for the Bard started at an early age, finding refuge in his words—a language she doesn’t have to fear losing, she says. Sayet later pursued a Ph.D. in Shakespeare in England, at the time of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. This is when the play actually begins as a border control officer at the Stockholm airport asks how she would vote herself. “Border queues always feel like waiting in line to get in trouble,” she says. “Do you belong? Who decides?”