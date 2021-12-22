Major exhibits by Alma W. Thomas and David Driskell come to The Phillips Collection

“Alma W. Thomas: Everything is Beautiful” and “David Driskell: Icons of Nature and History,” on display at The Phillips Collection in Washington, offer an opportunity to see the works of the two artists at one venue.
Thomas and Driskell shared much. As teachers and friends, they would visit The Phillips Collection together. As artists, vibrant colors and abstraction connect their works even as each exhibit highlights their unique variations in themes and media.
Thomas believed that “a world without color would seem dead.” Her art thus transcends the canvas to evoke life. Her range knows no limit, from her view of the flowers in her yard, like “Air View of a Spring Nursery” (1966) and “Wind Dancing with Spring Flowers” (1969) to the moon in space, with “Snoopy Sees a Sunrise” (1970), “Sea of Tranquility” (c. 1971), “Lunar Surface” (1970) and “Starry Night and the Astronauts” (1972).
While Thomas is noted for abstract color works like “Resurrection,” the first artwork by an African American woman to hang in the public spaces of the White House (and which is not in this exhibit), what this show reveals is how her art evolved. Her early works with realistic themes matured to the style that is undeniably hers in the various schools of color abstract artists whose works are on view in an adjacent gallery.
There are personal touches. “Historical Costumes Sketches” from 1922, and a case of delightful puppets created with her 1933-34 students are examples of her interest in theater.
Her love of color extends in all parts of her life. Her favorite bright orange womb chair, designed in 1946 by Eero Saarinen, manufactured by Knoll, is here, along with two dresses by Elka M. Stevens: “Re-creation of dress designed by Maceo E. McCray for Alma Thomas’s Fisk University and Whitney Museum exhibition openings” and “Re-creation of Alma Thomas’s house dress.”
Driskell drew inspiration from the Bible and the African Diaspora. In creating his art, he would employ media techniques of print, paint and collage in figurative abstractions, in what he called “the symbolic presence of form.” His love of nature appears in one of his early works, “My Father’s Farm, North Carolina” (1955, Egg tempera on Masonite), and is a theme he would continue through life.
His colors are strong and bold, requiring up-close viewing to reveal their layers and detail. The variety of his works range from stark black and white portraits in woodcuts, such as “African” (1972), to brilliant multicolored oil and collage works, like “Woman with Flowers” (1972). A video of Driskell and master printer maker Curlee Holton reveals the thought process and the complexity in the methods he employed.
Driskell and Thomas would exhibit their work in Washington galleries and he would curate several of her exhibits. In one catalogue, he would describe her as “long gone, into the cosmic order where form, color, and texture dominate, the likes of which takes anyone by surprise. . . . Atmosphere, wind, flowers, a rustling breeze, all romantically tell us that Alma Thomas still paints from the heart.” Sharing their love of the natural world, Thomas’ “Blue Abstraction” (1961) shown beside Driskell’s “Pine Trees #5” (1959) is one of the examples of their connections within the two exhibits.
Projected on a wall on the stairwell exit of the two exhibits is “Amalgama Phillips,” a digital intersection work by Daniel Canogar. The seamless blend of 550 works from The Phillips Collection into a rich abstract animation, constantly producing new configurations driven by an algorithm, is a playful display of art evolving and the connections of what works share with each other.
According to Thomas, “Light is the mother of color. Light reveals to us the spirit and living soul of the world through colors.” It is most fitting as a coda to the exit of the two exhibits, that their works of light and color share with this visual flow of light blending together the works they might well have viewed on their visits to The Phillips.
What Thomas and Driskell shared as friends and artists and as teachers with their students over decades reminded me of a quote by Fredericksburg artist and teacher Johnny P. Johnson. In response to some unsigned paintings his son found and asked if these were art, he replied, “Art is nothing until you share it.”
Thomas and Driskell now at The Phillips Collection continue this sharing with us through their art.