Major exhibits by Alma W. Thomas and David Driskell come to The Phillips Collection

Driskell and Thomas would exhibit their work in Washington galleries and he would curate several of her exhibits. In one catalogue, he would describe her as “long gone, into the cosmic order where form, color, and texture dominate, the likes of which takes anyone by surprise. . . . Atmosphere, wind, flowers, a rustling breeze, all romantically tell us that Alma Thomas still paints from the heart.” Sharing their love of the natural world, Thomas’ “Blue Abstraction” (1961) shown beside Driskell’s “Pine Trees #5” (1959) is one of the examples of their connections within the two exhibits.

Projected on a wall on the stairwell exit of the two exhibits is “Amalgama Phillips,” a digital intersection work by Daniel Canogar. The seamless blend of 550 works from The Phillips Collection into a rich abstract animation, constantly producing new configurations driven by an algorithm, is a playful display of art evolving and the connections of what works share with each other.