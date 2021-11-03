Mary Whyte's 'We The People ' exhibit opens at National Museum of the Marine Corps

“I love it,” Dawn Salau said. “Seeing it in person is just breathtaking. I love what she’s done here to capture the faces of so many veterans.”

Gwenn Adams, the museum’s spokeswoman, said the museum is pleased to show the work, which will be on exhibit through July 2022.

“This is an absolutely wonderful exhibit to have here at the National Museum of the Marine Corps because it represents all veterans. There’s a painting of a veteran from each state, and what Mary has done is captured in that one portrait of one veteran is that kind of essence of all veterans,” Adams said.

“She is a world-renowned artist, and she’s published books. She teaches art, so this show is just an incredible exhibition to have in the Combat Art Gallery,” Adams said “We expect that it will bring in a different audience. It will bring in our veterans, but it will also bring in people that love art who may not normally come to the museum, because it’s not every day that they can get to see a show like this.”

Whyte said she hopes people who visit take away a greater appreciation and understanding of military and veterans.

“I learned that military veterans are as really impressive group of men and women that are truly dedicated to our country, what integrity and honor they have and what great examples they are to the rest of us. That’s the point. Our veterans are all around us. They’re such a part of our community.”