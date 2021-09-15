National Museum of African Art's 'Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time' is rich with history

An ivory statuette of the Virgin and Child from the French Gothic period and Naddo Ceccarelli’s “The Crucifixion,” a 14th-century tempera on gold panel from Siena, Italy, are two of the unexpected treasures amidst the collection of art and archeological works to be found in the National Museum of African Art’s “Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture, and Exchange across Medieval Saharan Africa.”

Exploring the connections of these objects and other commodities, the exhibit covers what was the medieval period in Europe, which is from the beginning of Islam in the 8th century C.E. to before Europeans arrived on ships to Africa’s Atlantic Coast in the early 1600s.

The 6.5-inch statuette could only have been carved from the large tusk of an African savanna elephant for the figures of the Virgin and Child. Gold, a precious material, was considered a symbol of divinity. Using thin sheets of gold leaf made a visual statement to frame religious works. Separate ivory pieces were used for the throne with gold obtained from across the Sahara to finish the piece.