National Museum of the Marine Corps welcomes back visitors May 17

“Our amazing housekeeping staff is always dedicated to ensuring the museum sparkles, but they are paying particular attention to high-touch areas, such as railings, elevator buttons and door handles, which are cleaned repeatedly throughout the day,” she said.

Adams said social distancing is being enforced in the museums and capacity is limited to aid in that effort. All visitors, staff and volunteers are required to wear face coverings.

She said if visitors must wait outside due to capacity, they can enjoy the on-site Semper Fidelis Memorial Park with its monuments, which honor Marine Corps organizations and those who served in them. Along with this and the rest of the museum’s permanent galleries, there are new and expanded attractions to see.

Waterhouse’s WWII Medal of Honor recipient portraits are highlighted in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. After he retired from the Marine Corps, Waterhouse embarked on a project to create a portrait and painting of every U.S. Marine and Navy Corpsman who had been awarded the Medal of Honor. His final gift to the Marine Corps would be 200 paintings and 106 miniature portraits in that collection shortly before his passing in November 2013.