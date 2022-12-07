Northern Neck Gallery Crawl set for Dec. 10

This Saturday's Northern Neck Gallery Crawl will put the spotlight on the Colonial Beach Artists Alliance, The Arts Center of Montross, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern Heritage Arts Center, Rappahannock Art League and Objects and Allure Art Gallery. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the galleries will host events and holiday-themed entertainment for a variety of ages and interests.

Rappahannock Art League (Kilmarnock): “Creating with Santa” for children in grades K–5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The "Holiday Shop" will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Objects (Irvington): “The Twelve Gifts of Christmas,” featuring works by 12 artists such as original hand-crafted gifts of jewelry, pottery, glass, painting, photography and wood. Allure Art Center in White Stone will host an Artisan Holiday Open House with live demonstrations and glass blowing.

Heritage Arts Center at Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern (Heathsville): Locally made handcrafts, artisan studios, spinning & weaving demonstrations.

The Arts Center of Montross: View artists at work in their studios during the “Sip and Shop, The Ultimate Holiday Shopping Experience." The Center features a wide variety of art from more than 30 artists and artisans.

Colonial Beach Artists Alliance: Enjoy works from over 20 regional artists in painting, photography, glass, jewelry, pottery, sculpture, and furniture. On Saturday, artist Rita Kovach will demonstrate gourd painting.

For more information, visit northernneck.org.