Photographer Mary Ellen Mark brings overlooked into focus in 'Girlhood' exhibit

While her portraits are documents universally relatable, they are not necessarily easy to view. Observing everyday life provides a range of possible themes, not always beautiful or sentimental. These works are not meant to merely please the eye. Mark does what the camera is unique to do, as part of the art process itself, and that is to capture the moment in time of a subject and an action.

The key to viewing her work is not to come in judgment or expectation, but to pause and consider that this is “a moment on the precipice, poised for whatever comes next” in the subject’s life. “Girl Jumping over a Wall, Central Park, New York City” (1967) captures such a moment.

As a documentary photographer, Mark aimed to tell stories through imagery. While some photos seem casual and others posed, this is not so. As a photojournalist, Mark spent time living with her subjects to observe everyday life. Her subject at that specific moment is not just an image but “the essence of the experience.”