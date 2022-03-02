Port Royal Museum of American History reopens Saturday

Historic Port Royal Inc. has announced the reopening of The Port Royal Museum of American History on Saturday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and by special appointment.

New items on display include a restored 1830s officer’s saddle with an eagle head pommel and two rare 1848 Zachary Taylor campaign buttons on temporary loan located next to the new painting of the president.

During Women’s History Month, the museum will highlight selected objects and their associations with influential women in history. Docents will emphasize the First Ladies’ influence on the stately china designs on display in the White House China Room. In the 18th-century silver display is the delicate creamer made by British silversmith Hester Bateman (1708-1794). Docents will also talk about businesswoman Dorothy Buckner Roy, who gained ownership of the Port Royal’s chartered tobacco warehouse around 1734; and Capt. Sally Tompkins, one of the few women recognized by the Confederacy for her medical successes during the Civil War. Located next door to the museum is the restored one-room African American School House, where its lone teacher Hortense B. Rich taught from 1924–1959.

While in town, visitors can stop by the Port Royal Medicine Museum, which can be toured at request or by appointment.

Visitors can also view a display showcasing HPRI’s restoration accomplishments and ongoing projects.

For more information or to request an appointment, call HPRI President Carolyn Davis at 804/370-5285.

—Staff reports