Review: An exhilarating ‘Hadestown’ is one hell of a ride at Kennedy Center

“Hadestown,” currently burning up the stage at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House, is the perfect show to awaken the performing arts venue from a long pandemic slumber. The Tony-winning megahit about Greek lovers above and below ground kick-starts the site’s jam-packed 2021–22 season. It’s been well over a year and half, after all, so it’s making up for lost time.
Singer–songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, along with artistic collaborator and director Rachel Chavkin, have conjured up an intoxicating world that reimagines the classic tale of Orpheus and Eurydice as a contemporary one, set in a New Orleans-inspired speakeasy while an industrial city pulsates underneath their feet. “Hadestown,” which ruled over the 2019 Tonys with eight awards, started out as a theater project in 2006, with a concert album release a few years later.
Rich with memorable folk and jazz numbers, “Hadestown” is vibrantly brought to life by a hard-working cast and onstage orchestra.
For those not well versed in Greek mythology, Hermes (a charismatic Levi Kreis) makes it clear early on in the rousing first musical number, “Road to Hell,” that the story is a sad tale but also one of love. The shiny-suited god of travels and messages serves as narrator and guardian of our fresh-faced hero.
Orpheus, a penniless dreamer who wears his heart on his sleeve, and Eurydice, a hungry, streetwise runaway, strike up a sweet connection after his too-forward greeting (“Come home with me”). When the untrusting Eurydice questions why she should marry him, Hermes tells her he would make her feel alive. But it’s going to be a bumpy journey for these kids, where the seasons have fallen out of rhythm—there’s no spring or fall—and food and firewood are scarce.
The lyre player, who happens to be a muse’s son, tells Eurydice he’s working on a song that would make spring come again, a song that’s “so beautiful that it brings the world back into tune.” Seems that trouble is brewing in the underworld and Persephone’s unpredictable appearances above are rocking the balance. It doesn’t help that her controlling husband, Hades, arrives on the train to collect her early. A railroad track links the worlds together, where there is much poverty above while Hades’ corporate kingdom is living off resources pulled from the ground.
There are two love stories on display in “Hadestown”: the pure and blossoming one between Orpheus and Eurydice, and the rocky one between Hades and Persephone that’s grown tired and bitter over the years. When Hades feels his wife is ungrateful for what he’s given her, he decides to look elsewhere for someone who will appreciate him (enter a hungry Eurydice). The young woman soon discovers Hadestown isn’t what it’s cracked up to be—with soulless workers toiling away on the factory floor to build the big boss’s wall separating the haves from the have-nots—and hopes her beloved will come and find her.
Nicholas Barasch and Morgan Siobhan Green are wonderfully paired as the young lovers, who endure so much—including a trip to hell—to be together again. “Wait For Me,” the musical’s flashy epic number, is packed with feeling as Orpheus embarks on a long journey underground to rescue Eurydice—Barasch’s voice soaring through the darkness as lamps swing high from above. And he’s downright angelic-sounding on the sweetly sung “Epic,” detailing Hades and Persephone’s legendary love. Green’s underworld ballad, “Flowers,” a slow and simmering reflection on what she’s left behind, is also a beauty.
As Persephone, Kimberly Marable is a blazing force of nature as she delivers a scene-stealing performance, whether she’s kicking back with the living above ground with a drink in hand or singing in her club down below when Hades isn’t looking. Kevyn Morrow’s Hades is fun to watch as the slick, pinstriped king whose voice reaches unbelievable depths. And who could forget the three sassy, harmonizing Fates (Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne), who are almost always slinking around.
The show’s creators have brilliantly modernized an ancient Greek myth—one of sadness, romance and hope—and the result is heavenly.