Review: An exhilarating ‘Hadestown’ is one hell of a ride at Kennedy Center

The lyre player, who happens to be a muse’s son, tells Eurydice he’s working on a song that would make spring come again, a song that’s “so beautiful that it brings the world back into tune.” Seems that trouble is brewing in the underworld and Persephone’s unpredictable appearances above are rocking the balance. It doesn’t help that her controlling husband, Hades, arrives on the train to collect her early. A railroad track links the worlds together, where there is much poverty above while Hades’ corporate kingdom is living off resources pulled from the ground.

There are two love stories on display in “Hadestown”: the pure and blossoming one between Orpheus and Eurydice, and the rocky one between Hades and Persephone that’s grown tired and bitter over the years. When Hades feels his wife is ungrateful for what he’s given her, he decides to look elsewhere for someone who will appreciate him (enter a hungry Eurydice). The young woman soon discovers Hadestown isn’t what it’s cracked up to be—with soulless workers toiling away on the factory floor to build the big boss’s wall separating the haves from the have-nots—and hopes her beloved will come and find her.