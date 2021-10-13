Review: Ford's Theatre returns with a delightful 'My Lord, What a Night'

“My Lord, What a Night,” based on actual events, gives audiences a glimpse into the imagined conversations between this odd-couple pairing. Marian’s regal appearance and calm demeanor may differ greatly from Albert’s rumpledness and quirky personality, but these two strike a sweet friendship as they share their love for Swiss chocolate, music and the peaceful hum of D Flat.

One person who is not so happy with this impromptu slumber party is Albert’s boss Abraham Flexner, the head of Princeton’s Institute of Advance Study. He’s worried about the optics of Marian spending the night there unchaperoned and wants to escort her to a “colored room” at the YMCA to avoid scandal. Laughing off any thoughts of the two being an item, Albert wildly exclaims he wears “no socks” in one of his many laugh-out-loud moments. As for Marian, she would much rather stay where she is welcome, beating down any talk of taking a stand against the inn—much to the dismay of Mary Church Terrell, president of the National Association of Colored Women.