Review: Jimmy Buffett's 'Escape to Margaritaville' pours on the charm at Riverside

With these cold, gray days and talk of a wintry mix, a trip to Margaritaville sounds pretty nice right about now. The reality is that it’s not an actual place, but it sure feels like it at Riverside.

The performing arts center has been transformed into a piece of paradise in the Caribbean, where vacation-starved tourists, bachelorettes and colorful locals come out to play, hook up or just chill out. Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville,” onstage through March 5, is a feel-good show wrapped in the sun-drenched sounds of the Key West-loving crooner.

More than 20 beloved tunes by Buffett are packed into “Escape to Margaritaville,” which features a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley. Besides the namesake song, the musical also includes “License to Chill,” “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” “Volcano” and the naughty song “Why Don’t We Get Drunk.”

Light and breezy, the jukebox musical—directed by Robert A.K. Gonyo—follows a familiar rom-com thread: boy meets girl (from two different worlds, of course), complications arise, hijinks ensue and everyone gets a happy ending. Predictable, yes, but there are unexpected elements of ridiculousness (tap-dancing zombies, a volcano eruption and a musical number involving cheeseburgers), and all of this adds to the show’s offbeat charm.

“Escape to Margaritaville” gets a major boost from its leading performers, who elevate the story with their strong vocals and natural rapport. Jake David Smith is terrific as Tully, the resort’s guitar-playing bartender and ladykiller who’s just going with the flow while trying to remember names of his latest conquests. Tully has met his match in Rachel, a career-focused environmental scientist who wants to head to the volcano and collect soil samples before hitting the beach with her BFF Tammy.

When the ladies arrive at the slightly rundown resort, Rachel is quick to point out its shortcomings to owner Marley, while Tammy is perfectly content with just the beach and alcohol—and the friendly bartender Brick. She’s looking for a bit of fun in the sun and then some before her wedding to Chadd back in Cincinnati. Rachel’s not exactly on Team Chadd, who’s pushing his fiancee to lose weight by dieting on carrot juice and sunflower seeds. Brick, on the hand, likes Tammy just how she is and tries replacing her sunflower seeds with Skittles.

Riverside has found the perfect performers for the show’s two couples. Playing opposite the charismatic Smith is Juliette Redden as Rachel, who’s laser-focused on her work but eventually learns to loosen up and reveals a softer side to her character. Redden’s rendition of “It’s My Job” showcases her beautiful vocals and offers an emotional break from the rousing party songs. And Gabrielle Gutierrez and Brendan Hale are delightful to watch as Tammy and Brick, and will have you rooting for this cute relationship from the get-go.

Scenic designer Christian Fleming and properties master/set dresser Claire Flores have brought plenty of island flair to Fredericksburg, immersing the stage in bright and beachy colors. And Kyna Chilcot’s fun wardrobe choices — there’s no shortage of floral patterns here — complete the look. Most of the action happens in front of the beach bar, with drink specials such as “Sex on the Beach” and “Mountain Dew Me” written on the chalkboard stand. One cool design feature: a massive dock that juts out into the audience. With its inviting tropical scenery, you may be tempted to jump right onstage. While you can’t join the party, singing along with the cast is encouraged (just wait for their cue).

One does not have to be a Parrothead to enjoy this show. (Full disclosure: I only knew one song.) So sit back and relax, order the “cheeseburger in paradise,” grab a slice of sponge cake (if you’re lucky) and soak up the sunny vibes while you can.