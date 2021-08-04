Review: Riverside's 'Grumpy Old Men' musical is a sweet charmer

The news is looking pretty grim these days, with the exception of the pandemic-delayed Olympics (go, USA!), but the theater is a place we can go to escape for a few hours.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts continues its run of nostalgia-heavy shows, following the recent “Marvelous Wonderettes” that was overflowing with crowd-pleasing songs from the 1950s and ’60s. For its latest production, however, the theater isn’t going that far back.
“Grumpy Old Men” is a sweet surprise for another movie-turned-musical. Based on the 1993 classic starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, the story follows two neighbors feuding over the town’s foxy newcomer as they also grapple with changing times, financial troubles and—for one of them—a ridiculously persistent tax collector.
Directed and choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas, the musical brings the small town of Wabasha, Minn., to life, which is demonstrated by the cast in the exuberant opening number. There’s the accident-prone mailman Harry, the friendly shopkeeper Chuck and his dimwitted cousin Punky, the town gossip Fran and her husband Stan, and an assortment of other townsfolk. Not to mention a dirty-minded grandfather with flatulence issues (easy laughs here).
Their quiet, little world gets thrown for a loop with the arrival of Ariel, who stirs romantic feelings and an energized rivalry in John and Max (played by real-life longtime buddies John Hollinger and James Lawson), who are clearly holding onto a grudge. While Max is ready to pounce on the town’s newest catch, John takes his time despite Ariel’s obvious interest in him.
Hollinger and Lawson are wonderfully paired as the constantly bickering duo, as they trade barbs and call each other names with comedic precision (“moron! putz!”). Their onstage chemistry certainly benefits from their real-life relationship. The touching solo songs “When No One’s Around,” sung by Hollinger, and “Family or Friend,” by Lawson, are two of the show’s musical highlights.
And Sheri Hayden, who played one of the “Marvelous Wonderettes,” is lovely here as the free-spirited newcomer who genuinely cares for both of them.
Other standout performances include Alona Orofino as John’s daughter Melanie and Ian Charles as Max’s son Jacob, who have their own drama as they define their relationship and what they want from life outside of Wabasha. In a sea of wacky characters, Melanie and Jacob appear to be the most grounded.
Speaking of wacky: Kanysha Williams plays her part as the maniacal tax collector to the fullest. Her character even has her own song “Snyder Comes Along,” complete with backup dancers. Last seen at Riverside as Celie in “The Color Purple” and most recently in Signature Theatre’s sizzling “After Midnight,” it’s always a delight to hear Williams sing onstage.
Bookwriter Dan Remmes and songwriters Neil Berg and Nick Meglin have turned an old movie into a fresher version for newer generations. While some jokes are a bit tired or don’t quite hit the mark, overall, “Grumpy Old Men” is a cute feel-good musical, filled with lovable characters and lessons about letting go and enjoying life.