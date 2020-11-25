Ring in the holidays with Riverside: Be a part of theater family with new show

The story follows a singing Riverside family, who would usually be touring, but has their tour canceled at the hands of the pandemic. But, as the adage goes, “the show must go on,” so they host a show in a massive barn. The barn doors are opened onstage at Riverside for all to enjoy.

In total, the show features a cast of eight, each taking their turns at solos amid duets and group numbers. To inspire the flow and content of the show, A’Hearn had the cast partake in an inspiring creative activity.

“He asked the cast to bring in things that reminded them of some of their memories from Christmases past,” said Carson Eubank, a member of the cast and music director of the show. “For many, those Christmas memories came from prior shows at Riverside, too. So, the show is full of nostalgia and things that are truly meaningful to so many.”

For Eubank—and, quite frankly, for virtually every other actor throughout the world—this has been a year like no other. Eubank, whose past music director credits at Riverside include “Annie” and “Mamma Mia” among others, was slated to support the “Bright Star” début in spring 2020. The show was postponed and is currently slated to open in mid-March 2021.