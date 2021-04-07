Riverside Center shifts 2021 season, 'Marvelous Wonderettes' moves to June

“Not once have we had an instance of a patron, actor or employee getting sick with COVID,” said A’Hearn. “We’re very proud of that. And now, we’re looking forward to more and more people getting vaccinated. We’re hoping by June, we’ll be ready to celebrate together and have our capacity raised to at least 50 percent or so.”

Looking ahead at the latest iteration of its schedule, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is next in line, débuting on June 2 and running through July 11. The show boasts a cast of four and zooms in on a rockin’ quarter of dazzling and aspiring songstresses. It’s loaded with nostalgia, spanning classic tunes and bubbly scenery.

From there, “Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” launches on July 21 and owns the stage through Sept. 15. With a cast of 14 and similar to the beloved 1993 film with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, this one tracks two feuding neighbors, a love triangle and everything in between.

After “Grumpy Old Men,” it will finally be time for “Bright Star” to make its big-time debut. The Steve Martin and Edie Brickell bluegrass-infused musical was in its final dress rehearsal in mid-March 2020 before COVID altered its course. “Meet Me in St. Louis” is now slated from Nov. 10 through Dec. 31, rounding out Riverside’s 24th season.

“What has amazed me through all of this is the support we have gotten from our community and our patrons,” said A’Hearn. “I always knew Riverside was respected and loved and now I know that people will hang in there with us. It makes me proud and I’ve never wanted to work harder. I can assure you this: We’re not going anywhere.”