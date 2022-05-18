Sally Struthers returns to Riverside in 'Nunsense the Musical'

She’s back.

Legendary actress Sally Struthers has returned to Riverside Center for the Performing Arts for her seventh engagement at the venue.

This time, she’s starring as Mother Superior in the hilariously quirky musical “Nunsense.” The show kicked off on Wednesday and runs through July 10.

“We did this show back in 2008, but there are some big differences here,” says Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director at Riverside. “The biggest being that we’ve never had it with Sally Struthers and this wonderful cast.”

The brainchild of writer and composer Dan Goggin, the story of “Nunsense” centers on five nuns known as the Little Sisters of Hoboken. These characters include the spotlight-loving Mother Superior, often-competitive Sister Mary Hubert, the tough and edgy Sister Robert Anne, the ultra-spacy Sister Mary Amnesia and the aspiring nun-gone-ballerina Sister Mary Leo.

The nuns are thrown into a tizzy after dozens of their sisters were accidentally poisoned by their school’s cook. To help fund the burials of their sisters, they decide to put on a variety show. While, yes, seemingly grim in nature, the revue is pure hilarity and chock-full of tunes and dancing.

Since opening off-Broadway in 1985, there have been several “Nunsense” sequels, spanning a Christmas-themed “Nuncrackers,” “Nunsensations: The Nunsense Vegas Revue” and an all-male version known as “Nunsense A-Men.”

“Audiences seem to absolutely love this show,” says Struthers. “I guess it’s silly and delightful to see women dressed up kind of like penguins.”

The Riverside engagement isn’t Struthers’ first rodeo with “Nunsense.” Circa 2008, she starred in the 25th anniversary tour of the production and, well, it wasn’t the most positive experience, primarily due to an intense tour schedule and related logistics.

“I actually vowed to never do this show again,” says Struthers. “But a year ago, [Patrick A’Hearn] and I were talking about it, and I absolutely cannot resist Patrick. In fact, if he told me to wear a duck outfit and dance in traffic, I’d probably do it. I adore this man and I love Fredericksburg, too.”

As Struthers signed onto the show and casting began, she successfully advocated for A’Hearn to cast the part of Sister Mary Amnesia—the aptly named nun that lost her memory thanks to a crucifix falling on her head— to her former “Nunsense” castmate, Jeanne Tinker.

“You won’t get a better actress than Jeanne,” says Struthers. “I’ve seen actresses try to do this part, but she just does it so brilliantly and touches the hearts of all in the audience. It’s joyful to be with her again and the entire cast here is just so delicious, too.”

Tinker’s love for “Nunsense” spans her first time seeing it—at Charles Playhouse in Boston—to engagements in Connecticut, New York, and the national tour with Struthers. Throughout the years, she’s remained friends with Goggin, too. The Riverside show marks her first time performing in Fredericksburg and her first post-pandemic engagement.

“I’ve always played Sister Mary Amnesia and I always have a good time with it,” says Tinker. “She kind of reminds me of Kramer from ‘Seinfeld,’ always popping in, having good one-offs, and disappearing. It’s quite fun.”

The local production is directed by Riverside mainstay, Patti D’Beck. A’Hearn says D’Beck has worked directly with Goggin on this show, coordinating everything from costume rentals to production tidbits.

Visually, folks are greeted with a simple set that resembles a small stage setup in a Catholic school gymnasium. Throughout the show, the five nuns sing and dance about as a band of four churns out live tunes. The jams are catchy and appropriately titled, including “So You Want to be a Nun,” “Just a Coupl’a Sisters” and “Holier Than Thou.”

“We are doing this one by the book and all of the elements are here,” says A’Hearn. “It’s pretty much the way ‘Nunsense’ was meant to be.”

A’Hearn says that more than 5,000 tickets have been sold for the “Nunsense” engagement thus far. So, don’t count on a last-minute miracle for snagging tickets to the hottest and holiest show in town.