Shakespeare on the Lawn at Kenmore returns with 'Much Ado About Nothing'

The actors are looking forward to being back and are ready to perform for live audiences after losing last year’s season to COVID, she said.

“As actors, we could not be more excited to be doing this. Not just for the opportunity, but because we haven’t done anything for such a long time,” McIntosh–Braden said. “I think people are hungry to see theater and our performers are hungry to get back at it.”

McIntosh–Braden called Kenmore’s outdoor setting for Shakespeare on the Lawn a “cool venue.’

“To perform outside, there’s something kind of magical about it,” she said. “There are so few opportunities to perform outside and there’s just something about Shakespeare that works so well in that environment.”

Director Adrienne Carr said that, as a comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” is one of Shakespeare’s easier plays.

“Shakespeare’s comedies are kind of broad and also kind of bawdy,” Carr said. “I think if you haven’t seen Shakespeare before, or the only thing you saw was a high school ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ you should try a comedy. The comedies are easier. They’re more accessible and they’re funny.”