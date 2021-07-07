Shakespeare on the Lawn at Kenmore returns with 'Much Ado About Nothing'

Shakespeare on the Lawn is returning to Kenmore with four performances of Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”
The Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, or fte, will make its Kenmore début with performances on July 10, 11, 17 and 18.
The ensemble, which has been around since 2011, set the play about soldiers returning from a war, a pre-wedding matchmaking scheme and meddling, in post-World War II Miami, said Heather McIntosh–Braden, the ensemble’s executive director.
“It’s going to be a little brassier and fun with music and vibrant costumes. We’re putting our fte spin on it even though we’re giving a classic performance,” she said.
The ensemble’s cast is ready to take on the play that is a little outside of their bailiwick, McIntosh–Braden said.
“We normally do some of the more edgy productions that don’t get done by a lot of the theaters in the Fredericksburg area. This is an opportunity for some of our folks that have a great love of Shakespeare to get to work with the George Washington Foundation,” she said of the group that owns Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm.
“This is one of Kenmore’s signature events, so we’re pretty honored to be involved with it. We have excellent performers, excellent directors. This is our first opportunity to showcase our talents,” McIntosh–Braden said.
The actors are looking forward to being back and are ready to perform for live audiences after losing last year’s season to COVID, she said.
“As actors, we could not be more excited to be doing this. Not just for the opportunity, but because we haven’t done anything for such a long time,” McIntosh–Braden said. “I think people are hungry to see theater and our performers are hungry to get back at it.”
McIntosh–Braden called Kenmore’s outdoor setting for Shakespeare on the Lawn a “cool venue.’
“To perform outside, there’s something kind of magical about it,” she said. “There are so few opportunities to perform outside and there’s just something about Shakespeare that works so well in that environment.”
Director Adrienne Carr said that, as a comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” is one of Shakespeare’s easier plays.
“Shakespeare’s comedies are kind of broad and also kind of bawdy,” Carr said. “I think if you haven’t seen Shakespeare before, or the only thing you saw was a high school ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ you should try a comedy. The comedies are easier. They’re more accessible and they’re funny.”
Carr, who has appeared in and directed a variety of productions locally and was artistic director with the ensemble in the season before the pandemic hit, said she tries to make sure the cast thoroughly understands Shakespeare’s meaning so they can clue in the audience.
“It’s flowery language , but think if it’s done correctly, it’s not hard to understand,” Carr said.
McIntosh–Braden agreed.
“Even though it will take a little time to get used to it, I think ultimately, the way the actors present it, people will get the context,” she said. “There’s something very, very special about Shakespeare with the different metaphors, language, color and rhythm. That’s the exciting thing for the actor to get to work with this text.”
McIntosh–Braden said that during a recent visit to a Pride event in Fredericksburg, people told her that they were ready to get out and see a play.
“What was really exciting was interfacing with the public. A lot of people were already tracking the event,” she said of the upcoming production. “My hope is that they appreciate the performance and the live theater outside. We’re coming out of the dark after being quarantined and not being able to interact with one another. I hope that there’s some joy that comes with that.”
Carr is confident in the production.
“Everybody is really chomping at the bit to get back. I feel good about it,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”