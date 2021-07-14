Sidney E. King Art Center hosts sale of the painter's works

When he was in his 20s, during the Great Depression, Sidney E. King and a friend bought a little car, left their home in Massachusetts, and went about the country painting pictures of what they saw while picking up odd jobs to survive.
In the midst of his rambling about, King was offered a job in Fredericksburg, but the company folded before he could get to town. King stayed, however, and started painting advertising billboards and other things around the area to earn a living, according to Robyn Sieg, president of the Sidney E. King Foundation for the Arts.
Soon, commissions began to come in. King married Peggy Keeler of Caroline County and settled into The Willows, her family farm on Sparta Road.
After Peggy died, King married her sister, Mary, and they stayed at The Willows where they lived and he painted until a few years prior to his death in 2002, Sieg said.
King was probably best known for roughly 200 paintings of battlefield scenes that hung at national parks as far west as the Mississippi, but Sieg said King painted everything, including nose art on airplanes during WWII.
“He would paint anything. He just enjoyed painting,” Sieg said. “People here commissioned him for portraits and landscapes. We’ve got a number of people who have paintings of their old homes that Sidney did.”
The foundation will host an art sale at the Sidney E. King Art Center, 121 N. Main St. in Bowling Green, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 16–17. The sale to be held at the request of King’s family will include a selection of 30 King paintings.
“They asked the Sidney King Art Center if we would facilitate a sale …, so that’s what’s taking place. This will be the last time the public will have a chance to look at a fairly large collection of Sidney King paintings,” Sieg said. “After these are gone, you’ll be buying them from private sellers.”
King’s paintings were popular during his lifetime painting at The Willows, according to Sieg.
“He would hold two art shows, I’m told, every year, at town hall. He would just load up the back of his station wagon with these paintings and he would put them on the floor, leaning against the wall in the lobby,” Sieg said.
The paintings sold fast. People had to claim one they liked quickly.
“If you saw a painting you liked, you picked it up and carried it with you because it wouldn’t be there when you got back,” Sieg said. “He would sell out every show. He became very well-known in this area and a lot of folks will tell you, ‘Well, I’ve got 15 of Sidney King’s paintings’ or ‘My grandparents bought 20 Sidney King paintings.’”
Old programs and other documents show that King’s paintings were generally priced in the $200 to $800 range, Sieg said.
The paintings for sale at the art center, ranging from $75 to $850, will include one titled “Christ with Children” and another called “The Shepherdess,” along with a wine-and-cheese still life, English castles and manor houses, pastels, landscapes, seascapes and more.
“There is one with a lovely lady standing in the garden at The Willows. We believe it’s his second wife, but I haven’t been able to verify that,” Sieg said.
People who visit the sale will also see some of the battlefield paintings of scenes from The Wilderness, Chancellorsville and The Second Battle of Fredericksburg battlefields, Sieg said.
“We have the battle scene ones, and they’re permanently attached to the walls. Just this last year, the parks department turned those over to us, so we own them now. They’re not on loan. Those will stay permanently on the wall,” Sieg said.
In 1954, the National Park Service, commissioned King to paint a series of roadside murals on Jamestown Island in anticipation of 350th anniversary of the 1607 founding of the English settlement at Jamestown, according to virtualjamestown.org.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Queen Elizabeth II would be at the anniversary celebration.
King needed to do some research, as he always did, before getting started on the project, Sieg said.
“Queen Elizabeth was coming over for a big to-do,” Sieg said. “Sid went to England, and he lived there a year so he could go over all these archives, because he was very accurate. He wanted to study and make sure the clothing, all the armaments and everything were accurate.”
King attended the event and brought gifts for the president and the queen.
“He did a book of all these paintings and some other sketches that he presented President Eisenhower and Queen Elizabeth,” Sieg said.
There are still people around who can tell stories of King, and Sieg has heard a few.
There was the time a mother brought in a picture of her four young children and King refused to paint the group shot. He thought there might be contention among the children when it came time to inherit the picture.
King told the mother that he would paint a portrait of each child and finished quickly as he always did. The mother loved three of the portraits, but she didn’t like the painting of her youngest son, Sieg said.
King did another one for the mother. She didn’t like that one either, so King told the mother to bring her son to his studio where he finally got a portrait the mother liked.
“Sid would give him some of his hand-carved, little toys. So, this little boy was happy sitting there. When he would get really fidgety, Sid would take him to their pond and they’d fish,” Sieg said.
There is another story involving splattered paint and some quick fixes.
It seems, Sieg said, that King had a habit of painting before church, but he dressed up in his church clothes before he started painting. Inevitably, paint would wind up on his suit, a source of irritation of his first wife, so King started touching up the offending paint smears before heading to church.
“After he died, and they were going through his suits to donate them to Goodwill or something, they realize that when he went out there, he might get a little yellow paint on his suit jacket and he would mix up paint the color of his suit and paint over the splotch of yellow,” Sieg said.
King quit when he decided that he couldn’t paint as quickly as he once did.
Sieg said King’s nephew, Paul Keeler, who lived with King until he died, went out to do some chores on the farm one day as King was starting a new painting. When Keeler returned from working, the painting was half finished, but King had laid his brushes down, Sieg said.
“There are rumors, there are stories that his eyesight was failing, but his nephew told me, ‘No, his eyesight was fine,’ but he couldn’t paint as fast as he wanted to,” Sieg said. “He didn’t paint for the last few years of his life.”