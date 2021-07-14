Sidney E. King Art Center hosts sale of the painter's works

“Sid would give him some of his hand-carved, little toys. So, this little boy was happy sitting there. When he would get really fidgety, Sid would take him to their pond and they’d fish,” Sieg said.

There is another story involving splattered paint and some quick fixes.

It seems, Sieg said, that King had a habit of painting before church, but he dressed up in his church clothes before he started painting. Inevitably, paint would wind up on his suit, a source of irritation of his first wife, so King started touching up the offending paint smears before heading to church.

“After he died, and they were going through his suits to donate them to Goodwill or something, they realize that when he went out there, he might get a little yellow paint on his suit jacket and he would mix up paint the color of his suit and paint over the splotch of yellow,” Sieg said.

King quit when he decided that he couldn’t paint as quickly as he once did.

Sieg said King’s nephew, Paul Keeler, who lived with King until he died, went out to do some chores on the farm one day as King was starting a new painting. When Keeler returned from working, the painting was half finished, but King had laid his brushes down, Sieg said.

“There are rumors, there are stories that his eyesight was failing, but his nephew told me, ‘No, his eyesight was fine,’ but he couldn’t paint as fast as he wanted to,” Sieg said. “He didn’t paint for the last few years of his life.”