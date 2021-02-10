Signature’s ‘Simply Sondheim’ will make you feel merrily and much more

Almost a year has gone by since Signature finished its world-première run of the musical “Gun & Powder” and had to cut short the play “Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes” on its smaller stage, right before theaters across the country dimmed their lights due to the emerging coronavirus.

Now, Signature Theatre is blazing back with “Simply Sondheim,” which is guaranteed to fill the heart of any musical lover who’s been longing for live entertainment. There’s no telling when the industry will be back up and running again, leaving theaters “learning to bounce” on this new journey, as Sondheim puts it in “Merrily We Roll Along / Bounce”—a fitting first song in this digital musical revue.

Kicking off its “Signature Features” mainstage season, “Simply Sondheim” is the first of the five fully produced shows that will be released through the year and available for viewing through Marquee TV. The show was filmed over three days by Chiet Productions, with the theater taking precautions to keep their cast and crew safe.

Several of Signature’s regular performers have been enlisted and are wonderfully supported by musical director Jon Kalbfleisch and a 16-member orchestra. This show is bursting with energy and talent, and it’s so great to see these performers back onstage and doing what they love.