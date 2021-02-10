Signature’s ‘Simply Sondheim’ will make you feel merrily and much more

Almost a year has gone by since Signature finished its world-première run of the musical “Gun & Powder” and had to cut short the play “Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes” on its smaller stage, right before theaters across the country dimmed their lights due to the emerging coronavirus.
Now, Signature Theatre is blazing back with “Simply Sondheim,” which is guaranteed to fill the heart of any musical lover who’s been longing for live entertainment. There’s no telling when the industry will be back up and running again, leaving theaters “learning to bounce” on this new journey, as Sondheim puts it in “Merrily We Roll Along / Bounce”—a fitting first song in this digital musical revue.
Kicking off its “Signature Features” mainstage season, “Simply Sondheim” is the first of the five fully produced shows that will be released through the year and available for viewing through Marquee TV. The show was filmed over three days by Chiet Productions, with the theater taking precautions to keep their cast and crew safe.
Several of Signature’s regular performers have been enlisted and are wonderfully supported by musical director Jon Kalbfleisch and a 16-member orchestra. This show is bursting with energy and talent, and it’s so great to see these performers back onstage and doing what they love.
And just to make “Simply Sondheim” even more special: Signature has brought in a few guests—some of whom have appeared on its stage before. There’s Broadway star Norm Lewis, who’s had quite a year starring in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods”; Emily Skinner, a Tony nominee and Richmond native; Solea Pfeiffer, from “Gun & Powder” and “Hamilton”; and Conrad Ricamora, from “The King and I” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”
“Simply Sondheim,” directed and choreographed by Matthew Gardiner, showcases more than 30 works from the beloved composer’s extensive catalog with new orchestrations by longtime Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick. It’s one glorious and immensely satisfying performance as the singers—bathed in the glow of seemingly hundreds of lights—share songs from musicals, such as “A Little Night Music,” “Passion,” “Company,” “Assassins” and “Into the Woods,” with one entry being a sweet and funny bit involving Milky White the cow.
Musical numbers reflect a variety of songs from Sondheim’s career: from the sunny doo-doo-doos of “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” delivered cheerfully by Awa Sal Secka, Tracy Lynn Olivera and Kate Mariko Murray, to the torch song pairing of “Losing My Mind/Not a Day Goes By,” with a riveting and deeply affecting performance from Skinner and Pfeiffer. Another heartbreaker: Olivera’s crushingly beautiful take on “Every Day a Little Death,” about a wife suffering through an unfaithful marriage. So good, it deserves a rewind.
Other highlights include a firecracker performance from Skinner as she tears through the iconic Sondheim tune “The Ladies Who Lunch” and Lewis’ powerfully moving “Being Alive,” both from “Company.” Hearing songs like these makes you want to be back in the theater so badly to hear them in person.
However, it’s not only the powerhouse numbers that make a big impact; “I Wish I Could Forget You,” one of the show’s quieter selections, is also a standout. Secka, who has the most comforting vocals, is mesmerizing to watch as she takes the lead in the achingly sad song from “Passion,” assisted by her fellow cast members.
“Simply Sondheim” has a little bit of everything and conjures up so many feelings of happiness, heartache and hope. It’s impossible to get all your favorite songs in there; in retrospect, adding “Send in the Clowns” would have probably wrecked me.
The past year has been fraught with many challenges, and “Simply Sondheim” offers a soothing musical escape with lyrics to some songs hitting a little differently during these times.
As Donna Migliaccio’s Mrs. Lovett, the kooky pie baker from “Sweeney Todd,” would say, “Ah, sir, times is hard,” but Signature is sure enough doing its darndest to make the world a brighter place—at least for a few hours.