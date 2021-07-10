Signature Theatre’s dreamy ‘After Midnight’ is a time well spent

“Harlem’s heartbeat was a drumbeat … after midnight.”
While the D.C. area’s music venues are eager to fill their spaces with sound once again, there’s one nightclub where the concert-deprived can immediately feel the beat, but it’ll involve a bit of a time travel.
In Signature Theatre’s sparkling new musical “After Midnight,” the Arlington company is transporting audiences to 1930s Harlem. Filmed as part of its 2021 digital season, the show offers audiences the opportunity to immerse themselves in the decadent big band sounds of that era without leaving home—and put it on repeat.
“After Midnight” is a glorious celebration of the surge of artistic creativity of the Harlem Renaissance, including the poetry of Langston Hughes, whose profound words float in and out of the 100-minute production. Here, his poetry is brought to life by “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson, the first performer to appear on screen, looking cool and dapper in a three-piece suit as he stands under the West 135 Street/Lenox Avenue street sign.
It’s a subdued opening before the hard-working band really amps up the atmosphere with Duke Ellington’s invigorating “Daybreak Express." Performers decked out in pinstriped suits and slinky and fluttery dresses rush the stage, as Sophia Adoum seemingly awakens each one with a flick of her scarf in a lively dance number. Dede Ayite's shimmery frocks (like those worn by the trio of ladies in "Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea") are exceptionally striking against Mike Baldassari's blue lighting design.
The production, masterfully directed and choreographed by Jared Grimes (who was part of the Broadway show), is a nonstop parade of songs by Ellington, Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields, Harold Arlen and Cab Calloway, among others.
Playful numbers, such as Jackson's sublime scatting on “I’ve Got the World on a String” and the four-man “Diga Diga Doo,” mix with stirring songs like “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.” Shayla S. Simmons brings in some fire with her renditions of “Women Be Wise” and “Go Back Where You Stayed Last Night.”
There are plenty of treats in this 28-song-and-dance extravaganza, and each of the 12 performers get ample stage time to showcase their singing and dancing talents. Powerhouse vocalist Nova Y. Payton’s “Stormy Weather” and “On the Sunny Side of the Street” are both showstoppers.
Another favorite musical moment involves watching the playful energy between Solomon Parker III and Adoum, as they flirt and dance around a bench while the band buoyantly performs “Braggin’ in Brass.” The dynamite tapping trio of Jodeci Milhouse, Phillip Attmore and DeWitt Fleming Jr. also shine in their musical numbers.
Mark G. Meadows leads the terrific seven-piece onstage band, and it's always a joyous sight when the camera focuses on his face as he happily bops up and down on the piano. The band also includes Brent Birckhead on reed, Reginald Cynthje on trombone, Kenny Rittenhouse on trumpet, Lenny Robinson on drums, Noah Pierre on guitar and Dolorean Fullington on bass.
Music, dance, spoken word—not to mention fashion—come together so vibrantly in this latest Signature Feature offering. It’s astounding the amount of incredible talent on display, and a bit of a pity that we’re not there to be a part of it. Here’s hoping the company brings back this gem of a show for us to enjoy in person.