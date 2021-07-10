Signature Theatre’s dreamy ‘After Midnight’ is a time well spent

The production, masterfully directed and choreographed by Jared Grimes (who was part of the Broadway show), is a nonstop parade of songs by Ellington, Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields, Harold Arlen and Cab Calloway, among others.

Playful numbers, such as Jackson's sublime scatting on “I’ve Got the World on a String” and the four-man “Diga Diga Doo,” mix with stirring songs like “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.” Shayla S. Simmons brings in some fire with her renditions of “Women Be Wise” and “Go Back Where You Stayed Last Night.”

There are plenty of treats in this 28-song-and-dance extravaganza, and each of the 12 performers get ample stage time to showcase their singing and dancing talents. Powerhouse vocalist Nova Y. Payton’s “Stormy Weather” and “On the Sunny Side of the Street” are both showstoppers.

Another favorite musical moment involves watching the playful energy between Solomon Parker III and Adoum, as they flirt and dance around a bench while the band buoyantly performs “Braggin’ in Brass.” The dynamite tapping trio of Jodeci Milhouse, Phillip Attmore and DeWitt Fleming Jr. also shine in their musical numbers.