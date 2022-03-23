Signature Theatre's 'She Loves Me' is a sweet musical gem

Coworkers bickering by day and writing secret letters at night. A rose tucked away in a book on a café table. Sound familiar?

“She Loves Me,” now onstage at the Signature Theatre, is quite the charmer. Débuting on Broadway in 1963, the musical continues to woo audiences with its sweet story filled with vibrant characters, big-hearted songs and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

This old-fashioned musical—featuring a book by Joe Masteroff and music and lyrics by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick—is an adaptation of the classic film “The Shop Around the Corner,” which is an adaptation of Hungarian playwright Miklos Laszlo’s 1937 play “Parfumerie.” Many in the audience, including this reviewer, may even recall Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s iconic rom-com “You Got Mail.”

Directed by Matthew Gardiner, “She Loves Me” is light and breezy and romantic—a perfect musical escape from the worries of the outside world for at least a few hours.

As soon as you enter Signature’s Max Theatre and see the little dollhouse-like shop onstage, you know you’re in for a special treat. And what a delicious box of goodies awaits after the cheery opening number “Good Morning, Good Day,” and Maraczek’s Parfumerie splits open and reveals its contents.

Lee Savage’s candy-colored set is impeccably designed with little surprises at every turn. When the holidays come around and the employees are putting up the garlands and bows, and shoppers are bustling in and out, it makes you want to be a part of this idyllic atmosphere.

Mostly set at a 1930s European perfumery, the musical follows assistant manager Georg Nowack, whose simple life is about to get disrupted by Amalia Balash, who’s persistent about meeting with Mr. Maraczek for a job. Despite Georg’s attempts to dissuade her, Amalia manages to impress the boss with her cigarette-box selling skills and is hired.

Signature newcomers Ali Ewoldt and Deven Kolluri star as the musical’s quarrelsome duo and lonely hearts pen pals. Ewoldt plays the plucky new employee to perfection, with the rambling good-guy Georg well played by Kolluri. Ewoldt, who has starred in Broadway’s “Phantom” and “Les Miserables,” has one of the biggest voices in the show, and “She Loves Me” really allows her to belt it out on songs, such as the hilarious “Vanilla Ice Cream” and the moving “Dear Friend.”

Along with Lawrence Redmond as Mr. Maraczek, Maria Rizzo as the wise-cracking Ilona, Jake Loewenthal as the devilishly handsome salesman Steven, Emmanuel Elliot Key as the spritely delivery boy Arpad and Bobby Smith as the older and wiser Ladislav wonderfully round out the characters who have to deal with this workplace drama. However, it’s not only Amalia and Georg stirring things up—Ilona and Steven have some relationship issues of their own.

Rizzo, with her impeccable comic timing, delivers a scene-stealing performance as the sultry Ilona, and Loewenthal, fresh from his turn as filmmaker Mark in Signature’s “Rent” last season, makes his bad-boy cad likable. The flirtatious song-and-dance number “Ilona,” in which Steven tries to win her back, is one of the show’s biggest highlights.

Beautifully packaged with sparkling performances all around, “She Loves Me” is a sweet musical treat that will satisfy rom-com lovers.