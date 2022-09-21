Signature's workplace musical 'No Place to Go' is a charmer

The pandemic has caused many companies to reimagine the future of the office. In the workplace musical “No Place to Go,” the higher-ups are not only looking ahead, but they’re looking up.

While Ethan Lipton’s delightful “No Place to Go,” onstage at the Signature Theatre, was written several years ago during a time of high unemployment, its themes are still relevant today.

When his company announces that it’s relocating, George’s entire world is rocked. This dedicated part-timer, who has put in a decade as an “information refiner,” is now faced with a difficult question: Should he go to Mars? Yes, you read that correctly. Mars, because it’ll be cheaper up there and we all know corporations love to cut costs.

Lipton’s “ode to the unemployed” is filled with heart and humor, and feels strangely familiar—right down to the gooseneck lamp (the exact same one I have on my desk). The playwright brings a sense of honesty and familiarity to this story, as George weighs his options and braces for the unknown. He sings of his co-workers, whom he’s quite fond of, the possibility of moving in with his aging middle-class parents, his company soccer team’s final match, and even opines from the perspective of the last turkey and cheese sandwich in the conference room.

Smoothly directed by Matthew Gardiner, “No Place to Go” is a tightly woven blend of words and songs, set to jazz, blues, country and a bit of rock.

Signature favorite Bobby Smith, in a role seemingly custom-tailored for him, brings plenty of charm, wit and warmth to this lounge club-styled show, backed by a small band. Smith is terrific as the mild-mannered information refiner, who’s anxious about not only his future, but that of his wife and four-legged family members. While Martha thinks it might be a fun adventure, George is not quite sold on the idea.

In the smaller Ark Theatre, Paige Hathaway’s staging is nothing more than a desk, a filing cabinet and a copy machine; and Max Doolittle’s lighting design adds nice pops of color to the intentionally drab office space. Less than a dozen musical numbers, from the torchy tune “If You Pay” to the playfully upbeat “Soccer Song” to the touching “The Mighty Mench” about a late co-worker, are presented over 90 breezy minutes—some more memorable and catchy than others.

Lipton and his three-man orchestra premiered the work as a commission piece for New York’s Public Theatre. For the Signature show, bassist Ian M. Riggs—one of the composers and also music director—is wonderfully accompanied by guitarist Tom Lagana and saxophonist Grant Langford. The focus may be on George and his plight, but it’s fun when the musicians insert themselves into the story and try to get him to realize they’re part of the reason why he can’t seem to leave.

“No Place to Go” is quirky and relatable as it deals with workplace issues and worries about the future, but with Smith at the helm, it’s an immensely entertaining ride.