Stephen Sondheim seems to be everywhere, with the smash hit “Into the Woods” traveling the country and the new “Sweeney Todd” with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford opening on Broadway. And now another musical is getting some time in the spotlight.

Onstage at Signature Theatre, “Pacific Overtures” may not be as familiar as others in the Sondheim canon, but is worth a visit, especially since it’s known to carry his favorite song that he’s written — “Someone in a Tree.” Spoiler: It’s terrific.

Featuring a book by John Weidman and additional material by Hugh Wheeler, the musical recounts how Japan’s peaceful floating kingdom gets a wakeup call by Western powers, seeking to open it to global trade. The story transports audiences to 1853 and the arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry, portrayed here as a deranged-looking Uncle Sam, and four American warships, aka “four black dragons,” in Uraga. Instead of being on the outside and looking in, “Pacific Overtures” is told from the perspective of the Japanese people.

“Pacific Overtures” is the second offering in Signature’s “So Many Possibilities: A Season of Sondheim,” its yearlong tribute to the beloved composer who died in late 2021. This adventurous work, not often produced, was last seen at Signature in 2005, with predominantly Caucasian performers in kabuki makeup.

This time around, the production employs an all-Asian cast, with several members behind the scenes also of Asian heritage. The incredibly talented cast consists 10 performers, some of whom have been tasked with multiple roles including women. Jason Ma, the lone performer dressed in modern attire, wonderfully anchors the show as the Reciter, guiding the audience through this musical history lesson.

A panorama of society is observed, from the farmers and fishermen, to merchants and artisans, to the Shogun and the samurais, to the emperor. Two of the characters — the low-level samurai Kayama who’s charged with greeting Perry’s warships and the American-educated fisherman Manjiro — find their roles evolving just like Japan itself. Daniel May as Kayama, along with Quynh-My Luu as his tragic wife Tamate, and Jonny Lee Jr. as Manjiro, provide the show’s emotional center. The slow-burning “There is No Other Way” is a tender moment between a husband and wife before he’s called to duty. May’s stirring delivery of “A Bowler Hat,” which depicts the two friends going in different cultural directions, is also a highlight.

Associate artistic director Ethan Heard, who is also credited with the musical staging, directs this East–West tale of tradition and transformation with precision and grace. Staged in the round, with a turntable at its center, works in conveying the floating kingdom and isolation from the world.

Chika Shimizu’s minimalist set design is striking. The plain white walls surrounding the audience are infused with soothing and vibrant shades of color. An enormous taiko drum, robustly played by Angie Benson, is prominently displayed on a platform alongside a single tree. Puppet designer Helen Q. Huang creations also contribute to this gorgeous production. In particular: the sweet-faced puppet of a young woman, at the center of the uncomfortable song “Pretty Lady,” who’s surrounded by British sailors on leave.

“Pacific Overtures” is a unique show, with shifting tones and its blend of diverse musical styles. It is at times quietly beautiful, entertaining and bizarre. The outrageous second-act opener “Please Hello,” with its strong Western flourishes, is a long way away from the Japanese-flavored numbers. The highly caricatured figures—representing France, Russia, England and the Netherlands—surround Lord Abe with shopping baskets of trademark goods like wine, chocolate and tea. “Welcome to Kanagawa,” featuring a madam instructing her giggly recruits on how to please the incoming Americans, is wildly fun but feels random.

Steeped in strong storytelling and imagery, “Pacific Overtures” is an intriguing and unusual show. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but offers an opportunity to explore one of Sondheim’s lesser-known works.