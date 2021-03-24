Sonya Clark exhibit explores hair, Black history at National Museum of Women in the Arts

The exhibit features a wide variety of such diverse objects, which connect around shared themes. “Encrusted” (2015) consists of five-dollar bills on which sugar has been crystallized. “Cotton to Hair” (2009) is a framed work consisting of black human hair and a white cotton ball, joined together on a bronze stem. “Black Hair Flag” (2010) with paint and thread, is one of many variations in a gallery that explores flags, specifically the Confederate flag. Together these symbols connect the labor that was deemed necessary for the cheap production of sugar and cotton for currency for the Confederacy.

Hair is much more than symbolic in Clark’s work. It contains the DNA that connects humans. “Chromosomes” (2004) is an example of her detailed work with glass beads to depict genetic components.

In an astounding variety of forms, the exhibit features one gallery of large sculptural pieces and abstract wall hangings, including “Woven Combs” (2012) that is over 12 feet by 4 feet and 2 inches thick. Like a linguist, Clark uses the language of combs, which is connected to the word teeth, to reconfigure by breaking the teeth of the combs or “to comb through.” Sometimes the teeth of the combs are snipped away to reveal light and shades, or arranged to create images or patterns.