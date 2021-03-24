Sonya Clark exhibit explores hair, Black history at National Museum of Women in the Arts

Madam C. J. Walker is the star of the retrospective “Sonya Clark: Tatter, Bristle, and Mend” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. Noted for creating products for African American hair care, Walker was the first female self-made millionaire in America.
Sonya Clark’s portrait “Madam C. J. Walker II (Comb Tapestry)” (2008) consists of multiple black-toothed combs, densely packed with multihued thread wound through the teeth of the combs. Subtle changes in thread color create the image of this woman who presides over this exhibit featuring 100 works by the noted assemblage artist.
Clark has long spoken of her admiration for hairdressers, of the “ poetry and politics of Black hair care specialists … to manipulate the fiber we grow into a complex form.” For “Hair Craft Project” (2014), 11 Richmond hair stylists are documented in photographs with their original designs.
“Cornrow Chair” (2011) with additional braiding symbolizing hair, along with small individual miniature portraits of each stylist, and selections from Clark’s series “Wigs” are located at the entrance to the exhibit.
Clark presents works that are familiar, rather than didactic, to explore the impact of the African Diaspora. Using everyday objects, like combs, currency and chairs, she employs multiple fiber-based techniques, like weaving, stitching, knotting, braiding and twisting to list only a few.
The exhibit features a wide variety of such diverse objects, which connect around shared themes. “Encrusted” (2015) consists of five-dollar bills on which sugar has been crystallized. “Cotton to Hair” (2009) is a framed work consisting of black human hair and a white cotton ball, joined together on a bronze stem. “Black Hair Flag” (2010) with paint and thread, is one of many variations in a gallery that explores flags, specifically the Confederate flag. Together these symbols connect the labor that was deemed necessary for the cheap production of sugar and cotton for currency for the Confederacy.
Hair is much more than symbolic in Clark’s work. It contains the DNA that connects humans. “Chromosomes” (2004) is an example of her detailed work with glass beads to depict genetic components.
In an astounding variety of forms, the exhibit features one gallery of large sculptural pieces and abstract wall hangings, including “Woven Combs” (2012) that is over 12 feet by 4 feet and 2 inches thick. Like a linguist, Clark uses the language of combs, which is connected to the word teeth, to reconfigure by breaking the teeth of the combs or “to comb through.” Sometimes the teeth of the combs are snipped away to reveal light and shades, or arranged to create images or patterns.
Clark also employs technology as an art media. Using inkjet print, Clark has created “Obama and Lincoln (Penny Portrait)” (2011). With neon light tubing, she has fashioned “SchiavoCiao” (2019). The lights flash to sometimes spell the “Schiavo,” the Italian word for “slave,” and at others other times, the letters that spell “Ciao” or a salutation.
A small gallery of museum-like objects is dedicated to Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man.” Along with a copy of the book that Clark has digitized, there is an ancient Remington typewriter, with hair over the keys. The room features a bejeweled barber’s chair.
What each visitor brings to this gallery will inform their view. For some it will evoke feelings, for others thought. On a recent visit, I saw one woman burst into tears at “Mom’s Wisdom or Cotton Candy” (2011), a photograph of white hair, that reminded her how her aging mother had saved her own white hair in a ball.
Another visitor pointed at a handwoven replica of the white dish towel used by a Confederate soldier to surrender at Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865. Among the variations of the Confederate flags reformatted in this gallery, “Monumental Cloth (sutured)” (2019) left her without words.
When collages and assemblages created out of everyday objects were once an under-appreciated form, no more than the crafting from everyday souvenirs, Clark’s multilayered works unfold like a visual folk tale. She has made the ordinary into art, just as a great hairstylist can turn hair into a thing of beauty.