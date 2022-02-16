'Souvenir' returns to Riverside for its second act

Step aside, shrunken touristy T-shirt and lighthouse statue collecting dust. This is a “Souvenir” that people clearly want to see again.

After a nearly two-month stint at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in the fall of 2020, the show is back for a limited run. “Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins” is live on Riverside’s main stage through March 6.

Fans of the two-person play will notice some similarities, notably its duo of local stars—Andrea Kahane as Jenkins and Carson Eubank as her accompanist, Cosmé McMoon—taking center stage yet again.

“The tickets sales this time around have been strong ... in fact, we’ve tripled the sales from the first time around already,” said Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director of Riverside. “I’m going to go out on a limb and say, with hope, that we are over the big hump of this virus. There may be bumps ahead, but we are seeing more and more people coming out to see us.”

During the recent COVID-19/omicron surge, Riverside opted to postpone the production of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” featuring “Three’s Company” legend Joyce DeWitt to mid-July. Instead, it’s now the slimmer-casted and ready-to-go “Souvenir.” During the January surge—and post-snowstorms—A’Hearn said Riverside spent time sprucing up the space with fresh paint and select fixtures.

“We got ahead of the curve and thought, ‘Why go into a new show [“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”] with a celebrity when folks are so reluctant to come out?’” he said. “With the surge, snowstorms and the fact that so many people love ‘Souvenir,’ we are so glad we did what we did.”

“Souvenir” is a true-life, play-meets-musical about Jenkins, a socialite who was born in 1868. Her flamboyant tale centralizes on hilariously bad singing. Throughout Jenkins’ life, she regularly and confidently took the stage at the Ritz–Carlton in New York City to crowds totally amused by her “singing.” The story is told by her partner in crime, McMoon.

Beyond the same cherished storyline and local leads, there are a couple of changes for this round of “Souvenir.” A’Hearn said, “Back in the fall of 2020, our actors had to be 15 feet apart onstage. This time around, there is no distance requirement and, in addition to some other production features, it just adds so much more to the experience.”

He also notes that tickets are specially priced at $55 for a show-and-dinner experience and $40 for show-only, both $20 less than the typical ticket.

Following “Souvenir,” the revised 2022 season at Riverside includes: Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot” March 16 through May 8, “Nunsense” with Sally Struthers as Mother Superior May 18 through July 10, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” July 20 through Sept. 4, “Ghost: The Musical” Sept. 14 through Nov. 6, and the return of Riverside’s “Christmas Spectacular” Nov. 16 through Dec. 31.

“We have quite a bit of variety this season,” said A’Hearn. “We are also in the midst of finalizing our 25th anniversary season, which will kick off in January 2023. So, there is plenty more to come.”