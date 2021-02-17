Stage Door celebrates Black History Month with poetry, songs and personal stories

Stage Door Productions is in the midst of broadcasting its first Black History Festival, featuring 18 performers. But just because the performances are being shown virtually doesn’t mean the stories shared are any less immediate or impactful.
Through Feb. 21, the festival of poetry, songs and personal stories is available to view online with the purchase of a ticket through Stage Door’s website.
Debbie Harris directed the festival and set a theme of “looking back to go forward” for the participating artists.
“Directing the first virtual Black History Month Festival was exciting, seeing theater made available for everyone,” said Harris. “We are grateful we could bring this presentation to life online. Our goal is that viewers will enjoy this production and look forward to others from Stage Door Productions.”
Harris has been affiliated with the group for three years. She walked in for a show and after seeing the production, asked how to get involved. And she said even virtually, there are ways for people to get involved with the performing arts just like she did. She put out the call and found acts to participate for this event, all online. After that, she “let the artists do their thing” and then worked to create a cohesive production out of the virtual recordings. It was released Feb. 12 for viewing.
“We tried to get someone from every generation to share what in their past shapes the person they are today,” she said.
During festival, the Rev. Hashmel Turner shares “Story of the Unknown Civil War Soldier,” about a soldier who escaped slavery and then returned to the South to fight for the freedom of others.
A 6-year-old reads a story about how she will become president of the United States.
Dulanda Saintcyr, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, reads from her book “For the Souls with Different Tones.” Local restaurateur Tisha Johnson, owner of Orleans Bistro and Grill, talks about soul food and what it meant to sit down together as a family while growing up.
Performers sing original songs and recite their poetry. Some are sharing favorite pieces, such as Kervin Brown, who perform Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Going to Come.” And Maya Angelou’s beloved poetry is represented with recitations of “Alone” and “Still I Rise.”
Harris said that along with being entertaining, the hour-and-a-half virtual event allows viewers to learn something—from someone else’s perspective—that they didn’t know before.
She hopes that next year, when in-person performances may be possible again, the festival can be held in-person. Through the event, she said, Stage Door is creating a cultural community to bring diverse voices to a wider audience.
The performing arts group has provided community theater in Fredericksburg since 1999. And they are expanding. Harris said Stage Door Productions has occupied a new theater space at 810 Caroline St., for its stage shows, youth productions, camps and other educational programming.
Tickets for this performance cost $16 per household and the funds will go to support that effort, as well as ensuring Stage Door’s future, since the pandemic has been particularly rough on the performing arts.
It’s easy to join the celebration and watch history unfold, Harris said.