Stage Door celebrates Black History Month with poetry, songs and personal stories

Stage Door Productions is in the midst of broadcasting its first Black History Festival, featuring 18 performers. But just because the performances are being shown virtually doesn’t mean the stories shared are any less immediate or impactful.

Through Feb. 21, the festival of poetry, songs and personal stories is available to view online with the purchase of a ticket through Stage Door’s website.

Debbie Harris directed the festival and set a theme of “looking back to go forward” for the participating artists.

“Directing the first virtual Black History Month Festival was exciting, seeing theater made available for everyone,” said Harris. “We are grateful we could bring this presentation to life online. Our goal is that viewers will enjoy this production and look forward to others from Stage Door Productions.”