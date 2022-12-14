Stage Door gets in the holiday spirit with 'A Christmas Carol'

“Bringing Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale to the stage is something I have dreamed of doing,” said Manfredi, who also directs the show. “This is our second year of providing Fredericksburg with the opportunity to see the tale.”

Scrooge’s obsession with solitude and greed collides with a nightmare involving his own youth and his lost love. In this traditional theatrical adaptation, Scrooge is visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come. Carolers sing fragments of joyous Christmas songs as the audience accompanies Scrooge on the street and joins him on his dream journey. The visiting spirits of Christmas force Scrooge to confront people and scenes from his life that remind him of his friendlessness — he even sees his home rifled by his servants searching for items to sell at the time of his death. Finally, he awakens to the reality of Christmas morning and discovers the joy of giving, loving and caring for others.