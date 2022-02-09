Stage Door presents August Wilson's moving 'Two Trains Running'

This is the last weekend to catch Stage Door’s production of “Two Trains Running,” part of August Wilson’s landmark 10-play series chronicling the African–American experience in the 20th century.

“Two Trains Running” covers the 1960s entry in Wilson’s Century Cycle, also known as the Pittsburgh Cycle, due to the fact that nine plays take place in Pittsburgh’s Hill District with the exception of the 1920s’ “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Chicago).

“When I was given the opportunity to direct a stage play, I immediately knew I wanted to bring August Wilson’s ‘Two Trains Running’ to the stage. It takes place in one location, a diner, and is packed with a lot of life experiences,” said director Debbie Harris in a press release. “‘Two Trains Running’ is set in 1969, so it was a challenge to my cast to bring to life some of the dialogue. The cast worked hard, and we would have some heartfelt, soul-searching conversations when they were building their characters.”

A rundown diner caught in the city’s urban renewal plans serves as the main setting of Wilson’s play as it follows the lives of owner Memphis and the vibrant characters who work and frequent his establishment (waitress Risa, numbers runner Wolf, ex-convict Sterling, funeral home director West, the philosophical Holloway and the mentally troubled Hambone) as they face challenges in a changing world.

“The cast itself is a wonder. One cast member suffered a stroke earlier in their life and was able to challenge themselves for the role, and one cast member is in his 80s. Our lead has a beautiful voice. Every cast member brought something special to the play,” Harris said.

“When our presentation is over, our desire is that our audience has been entertained and glad they sat in that theater chair. With February being Black History Month, it is fitting that we see the history of the experiences of everyday men and women and see how they handled life,” Harris said.

The press release notes the play is best suited for high school students and adults who can handle the poetic language, some sexuality, and repeated use of a racial epithet.