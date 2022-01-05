Stage Door presents one act festival this weekend

The cast and crew of Stage Door Productions, Inc. is set to present eight one-act plays by different playwrights this weekend.

Offering a night of one-acts means that theatergoers will likely find something they like, said Alyssa McSween, Stage Door’s publicity chair.

“We have a range from comedies to dramas. We have everything for everybody to enjoy,” said McSween, who is also directing three of the works. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater on the fourth floor at 810 Caroline St. (Thursday and Friday’s shows have been canceled due to the snow.)

“We have eight different plays and each one is vastly different from the other,” McSween said. “Each one has a very interesting story line. We really just want people to enjoy the different writing styles and stories.”

Shows on the roster include “Parent Teacher Interviews” by Lindsey Brown; “Diary” by Ed Friedman; “Occupied Countries” by Jack Rushto; “Rockstar” by Peggy Powell; “Wedding Bell Blues” by Marj O’Neill-Butler; “Miss Ida’s Magic” by Jason Milligan; “2020—A Perfect Year for Magical Thinking” by Walter Thinnes; and “Sunday in the Park with Will” by Ed Friedman.