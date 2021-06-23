Stage Door Productions brings Shakespeare's 'As You Like It' outdoors, indoors

He explained that the story begins with lovers driven by political intrigue into the Forest of Arden, where romance and confusion ensue. In the end, four couples—half of the cast—end up married. On the way, there is cross-dressing, unrequited love and commentary by the melancholy Jaques, who famously declares that ‘all the world’s a stage.’”

During this production, the main characters of Rosalind and Orlando are played by Kani Fox and Josh Cole, respectively.

Green said it’s “been a delight to be back onstage” with them. The stage, though, for Stage Door, is a new one. They have moved to the fourth floor of 810 Caroline St., having previously been in the building’s basement.

Moving gives the group more space and allows them to build out more permanent seating and a larger stage. It also allows a bigger audience to enjoy the beloved comedy.

Green is presenting a shorter version of “As You Like It,” running just over an hour with an intermission. He had edited the script to make it accessible to modern viewers. For example, at one point Shakespeare used the Elizabethan slang “cot” meaning “cottage.” Green’s version changes the word to “house.”